Waiting for revival

Out of the options that streaming will give this year, the behavior of getting a ticket, going to the movies, buying a popcorn, settling in the armchair and being carried away by a story will be a pleasure that will continue, hopefully for many years. . Some of the premieres that are expected for this incipient 2022 promise to attract audiences that are still fearful of going to theaters.

If nothing extraordinary happens with the pandemic and as expected its last blows are close, it is likely that by the end of this year the balance sheets indicate a new reactivation in theaters. It will not be difficult after a 2020 with zero activity and a 2021 that had to fight with restrictions, reduced capacity and other sanitary measures plus the protection of the producers from not showing all their cards in a period marked by uncertainty.

It wasn’t until the end of the year that this trend was reversed and, three weeks before the toast, “Spiderman: No way home” (which ended up being the most watched movie of the year) and “Matrix: Revolutions” were released. The other outstanding productions of the past 2021 were “Venom: Unleashed Carnage”, “Fast and Furious 9”, “Eternals”, “Enchantment” and “Black Widow”.

According to the Cinemacenter website, in San Luis the first half of the year will have variety, color, musicals, action, terror (the favorite genre of San Luis), police and some expected blockbusters. At the beginning, the second part of “Come and sing” (which premiered this week) and “Belle” stand out, a highly recommended animation by the Japanese Mamuro Hosoda that will arrive this month.

The Marvel universe will also have participation in the San Luis rooms. Possibly the kickoff is “Morbius,” with Jared Leto as a troubled doctor who sets out to save people with the same illness. For May 6, the sequel to Doctor Strange – seen in the new “Spiderman …” -, entitled “In the multiverse of madness”, is expected; and two months later there will be the return of Thor and his fourth installment, “Love and Thunder”, in which Natalie Portman and Christian Bale will be.

In November there will be a surprise, as the director and screenwriter of “Black Panther”, Ryan Coogler, will reprise his roles with the sequel to the 2018 film, without its protagonist, Chadwick Boseman, who died a year and a half ago.

Possibly none of those films will achieve the success of “Batman 2022”, the return of the hero, starring Robert Pattinson, with a story in Gotham City about which little is known is scheduled for early March. Outside of the superhero universe, one of the most advertised films of the year is “Top Gun: Maverick”, with Tom Cruise 30 years after the first part. About the end of the year, as if that were not enough, the actor will return with the seventh installment of “Mission Impossible.”

One of the possible mentions of 2022 may be “the year of animated spinoffs.” The minions in “The origin of Gru”; Lightyear, with a movie named after him, in which there will be other characters from “Toy story”; and Puss in Boots from “Shrek” with “The Last Wish” are some of the protagonists who will extend the life of their original productions.

Another classic that will return its screening is “Jurassic Park”, which with “Dominion” could, although you never know, close one of the most fascinating adventures in the history of cinema. For now, the only certainty is that the film ends the trilogy back.

There will be more, of course, like the fourth from John Wick, the second from “Sonic”, “Aquaman” and “Avatar”; the promising “Ambulance” by Michael Bay; “Death on the Nile”, which takes up the adventures of detective Hercule Poirot in the direction and performance of Kenneth Branagh, who could go for the Oscar for “Belfast”, which will be released in March.