Victims of their own characters | The premiere of Being the Ricardos

Being the ricardos

USA, 2021

Direction and script: Aaron Sorkin.

Music: Daniel Pemberton.

Photography: Jeff Cronenweth.

Editing: Alan Baumgarten.

Performers: Nicole KIdman, Javier Bardem, JK Simmons, Nina Arlanda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy.

Duration: 131 minutes.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Seen from a distance, the relationship between American cinema and television during the 1950s is that of a battle, where the siege was victimized by the big screen. It was the small screen, precisely, that radiated the infamous interrogations promoted by the Committee on Un-American Activities and Senator Joseph McCarthy. Through television, the inflammation of an alleged communist infiltration had a profound effect on homes. The cinema was his victim because he was attacked, the films were watched and those responsible were suspected of leftist sympathies; many were left without work, some lost their lives. Television was not, is not, innocent.

But there are the exceptions, such as that of the journalist Edward Murrow, a critical voice on the scene portrayed in the film. Good night and good luck by George Clooney. And also surprises, like the one that nests in Being the Ricardos, the film with which Aaron Soorkin investigates the accusation that neither more nor less than the actress Lucille Ball received, during the heyday of the television series I love lucy, aired between 1951 and 1957. Ball’s duo with Cuban Desi Arnaz, married in real life, achieved a milestone, embedded in the imagery of the time and –it must be said– functional to the family and social model, in where the wife, a housewife, fulfilled the task of waiting for the arrival of the working husband.

With the leading roles of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos (Ricky Ricardo was the name of Arnaz’s character) he resorts to behind the camera, to the b-side of the story. Right from the beginning, it proposes a game of voices and faces that mirror between the present and the past. They are voices of some of the protagonists of the event, but they are actors. That is to say, there is a use of mockumentary, and with this resource one travels through time. Forged voices (of the producer and scriptwriters) are those that recall the events during I love lucy and the accusation of communism to its actress, in an outstanding bet on the part of the director, which could well take the viewer by surprise.

Once the action is situated, it takes place on a rehearsal table, during the reading of the script, with all its protagonists. Again, the masquerade: Being the Ricardos it is shown from the beginning as a conscious reconstruction, which looks behind the black and white of the hundreds of chapters of the series. Over the course of a week, Sorkin’s film dwells on the marches and countermarches, the discussions around scenes and dialogues, the characterizations, the sponsors, and it does so without hiding the inherent alcoholism, abuse, fatigue, the whims, and how everything implodes –like the foot that kicks the anthill– when in red letters and on the front page the Ball is accused of being “red”.

Javier Bardem plays the role of Cuban Desi Arnaz.

Of course, it doesn’t matter if Ball was. The concern is about the effects that the complaint could have on the audience and publicity; it is, and is not a joke, 60 million weekly viewers. The explanations regarding the alleged communism of the actress went back to her socialist father, something that allows the film to give an account of the state of surveillance in which at that time (update with the Bush administration later) North American society lived. There is also an “invented” situation that Sorkin allows himself to destroy the accusation, and which serves as a final act to the speech cunning with which the Arnaz de Bardem presents the chapter in question I love lucy; but it is better to discover it in the film. Just saying that this “invention” is not entirely, knowing the link that existed between Arnaz and said character (which is not mentioned here and was nefarious, for more information).

It is perhaps Aaron Sorkin’s best film to date, after Master bet Y The Chicago 7 trial, where political correctness prevails. It is true that there is also some of this in Being the Ricardos, in the sense of being an exorcist film, which exhumes sins because it recognizes what is (now) wrong. In this sense, there are obvious moments and lines of dialogue with regard to the preeminence of the male gaze, the fabrication of stereotypes (the working husband, the housewife wife), the silent and combative task of the screenwriter Madelyn Pugh ( Alia Shawcat), the required thinness and overweight; all questions that regardless of how true they were at that time and for its protagonists, take on a true dimension in the present, which is the moment from which Sorkin speaks. Nothing to blame, but that is (a little more or a little less) political correctness. On the other hand, the struggle that the program endured to include Lucille Ball’s pregnancy on the screen is real, that is, as a real pregnancy of her character. An absolute delusion, with discussions around issues such as the use of the word “pregnant.”

Aaron Sorkin knows the world of television, creator as it is from The West Wing Y The Newsroom, so no one like him to articulate a critical but cautious gaze, as if Arnaz and Ball were themselves conscious victims of the middle-class postcard they built, like a perfect screen couple that was actually something else. The Serie I love lucy it can be read as a symbolic battlefield, as long as its reading exceeds that proposed in other experiences. In this sense, it is possible to attend to the much more caustic look that the recent series offered on that concept WandaVision, by Marvel / Disney, whose remembrance of that television era culminates in a devastating outcome: the family, the house and the smiles on TV are nothing more than a simulacrum, starring and consuming neurotics.

