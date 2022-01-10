Very Bad Things (1998). Movie review

Very bad things It was a 90s comedy directed and written by Peter berg. It is starring Cameron Diaz Y Christian slater.

Hilarious, one of the best and most twisted comedies of the 90s.

Very Bad Things storyline

Several friends go on a bachelor party in Las Vegas. Fed up with various substances, one of them accidentally murders a prostitute. It is only the beginning of the disaster.

Very Bad Things (º1998)

The movie. Review

Let’s all be honest a little: from a certain moment (each one who chooses the one they want), everything went a little to that place that we all know. Things became so correct, so stipulated and dogmatized and everyone got that coconut wash vaccine that ended up making the world predictable as well as entropic.

Very Bad Things is not a perfect comedy, it may be crude, easy and simple, that goes to the easy gag, but it also represents the last blows of a “hooligan” comedy but well done, nice, scathing and even intelligent in the way so vulgar to try everything.

Hilarious and “it goes to what it goes”: to make a bloody comedy well constructed and with a plot, a kind of Quintet of Death to the American with an actress especially gifted for comedy who, in her day, made fun of everything that fell into her hands. What’s more, Christian slater he’s in one of his funniest and most iconic roles, one for which he gives the perfect physique.

A film that makes fun of weddings, family and the establishment that, although it is far from being elegant and sophisticated, makes its flag its freshness and unhealthy humor.

We like it, we love it and it’s great.

A tape to remember those times when, to do comedy, people could go outside the norms.

Our opinion

More than twenty years after filming, very enjoyable. Sadistic, cheerful and funny.

Trailer

Technical Data Sheet and Review