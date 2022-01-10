Up to 85% off with the Spike Chunsoft New Year Sale on the Nintendo Switch eShop

We bring good news related to Nintendo switch. A new promotion has been launched for this season with discount in the Nintendo Switch eShop and here we bring you some of the offers they offer from Spike Chunsoft.

This promotion will be available until January 16, 2022. Includes offers of up to 85% discount available in principle only in America (some are also available in Europe), but remember that you can access the eShop for this territory by following these steps. You also have other offers available in the European eShop.

Discount on Nintendo Switch

This is the discount offered by the company on Nintendo Switch:

PixelJunk Monsters 2 85% $ 2.24 PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack 85% $ 0.74 PixelJunk Monsters 2 Encore Pack 85% $ 0.74 AI: The Somnium Files 60% $ 15.99 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World 70% $ 14.99 Steins; Gate Elite 60% $ 23.99 Steins; Gate: My Darling’s Embrace 60% $ 11.99 Steins; Gate 0 60% $ 11.99 KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story 60% $ 11.99 Wanderer Set DLC 60% $ 0.79 Five Famous Swords Set DLC 60% $ 0.79 ROBOTICS; NOTES ELITE 60% $ 13.99 ROBOTICS; NOTES DaSH 60% $ 13.99 Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne fifty% $ 29.99 Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate twenty% $ 15.99

What do you think? You can find similar offers at this link.

Available in the Nintendo Switch eShop

