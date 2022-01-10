Understand + with the story

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio will no longer only be able to boast of his achievements in Hollywood. Now you can also explain that there is a bush in Africa that bears your name. Scientists often honor famous people.

Is a small tropical tree with the bright yellow flowers that survive, as best they can, in a corner of the Ebo rainforest, in Cameroon. And despite its discreet dimensions right now it is perhaps the most mediatic vegetable on the planet thanks to the scientists of the Royal Botanical Garden of Kew, who had the idea of ​​baptizing it with the name ‘Uvariopsis DiCaprio’, in tribute to the Hollywood star.

A few months ago the actor Leonardo DiCaprio echoed the international campaign that demanded that the Cameroonian government not carry out the massive logging project of that jungle. It is an almost unique environment, which is the habitat of endangered animal and plant species, such as gorillas, chimpanzees or elephants.

DiCaprio, who has always been sensitive to issues related to the environment, used his social networks to act as a speaker for the request for the protection of that environment. His messages immediately went viral and his millions of followers joined the lawsuit. Seeing the international impact taking the case, the Government of the African country decided to suspend the project. Now, for the moment the strike is temporary, although ecologists and scientists ask that the territory be declared a national park so that it reaches the range of protection it deserves and prevent an area where species such as Uvariopsis DiCaprio from disappearing forever. ‘.

This plant is not the only one with a famous name. In fact, since the father of modern taxonomy, the Swedish Carl von Linné, in the eighteenth century he decided to bring order to the flora and fauna with the scientific names in Latin that are still used, he already searched inspiration in great personalities. For example, he called the tobacco plant ‘Nicotiana Tabacum’, in honor of the French diplomat Jean nicot, which popularized that species and its consumption in the court of his country. This is why we currently exist and use the word ‘nicotine’.

It is common to take advantage of the discovery of new species to honor someone coinciding with some type of anniversary. For example, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the death of one of the Grimm brothers, a type of wasp was baptized as the ‘Adelphenaldis Grimmorum’. In fact, there are many wasps that are named after famous people. For example, there is the ‘Alaptus Newtoni’, which as can be deduced was dedicated to the physicist Isaac Newton.

Sometimes, the reason for the name is explained because it coincides with some remarkable circumstance. In 2005, when the pope died John paul ii, in his native Poland entomologists located a new species of beetle and thought it would be a good idea to call it ‘Aegomorphus Wojtylai’. On the other hand, in others, it is simply because of the hobbies of the scientist on duty. This means that right now swimming through the seas of Madagascar there is a type of shark called ‘Bythaelurus Bachi’. Its discoverer was in love with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

On the other hand, what is difficult to find are scientific names dedicated to female characters. As with the gazetteer of towns and cities, in the animal and plant kingdoms there is also a clear gender bias, with a few exceptions. In Costa Rica they wanted to recognize one of their illustrious compatriots with a sea slug. The bug in question is called ‘Elysia Chavelavargas’ (all together). TO Eva Peron an arna named simply ‘Eva’ was dedicated to her and to the recently disappeared writer Joan DidionThey have long wanted to remember her by putting her name to a type of wasp (wasps again!) typical of the southwestern United States, the scene of some of her main narratives.

Precisely to combat the abysmal difference between male and female names, the professor of zoology at the University of Oviedo Jesus Angel Ortea dedicated 21 species of marine snails to women awarded the Prince of Asturias Award. And now, under the water there are animals to Carmen Martín Gaite, Annie Leibovitz, María Zambrano, Simone Veil, Doris Lessing Y Barbara hendricks, among other.

A lilac snail for the MeeToo

Related news

Professor Jesús Ángel Ortea, together with Leopoldo Moro, from the Canary Islands Biodiversity Service, discovered another type of sea snail in 2018. When they wanted to preserve it with alcohol, it acquired a purple hue and that inspired them to dedicate it to the #MeToo campaign. Since then the little animal has been called ‘Gibberula Metoo’.