TUDN LIVE, watch Chivas vs. Mazatlán LIVE for the 2022 Clausura of Liga MX | SPORT-TOTAL

Follow the match between Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Mazatlán LIVE LIVE ONLINE this Sunday, January 9 for the first date of the Closing 2022 of the MX League at the Omnilife Stadium from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).

LOOK – Chivas vs. Mazatlán live: what time and on which channel to watch it on Liga MX

The ‘Flock’ announced – last Thursday – that three players tested positive for coronavirus, so they will miss this match. Despite the losses, the rest of the squad does not want to disappoint in local condition and will seek to start on the right foot in 2022.

In the previous tournament, the Guadalajara team managed to achieve reclassification by ranking 10th with 22 units at the end of the regular stage. However, in that instance he was eliminated at the hands of Puebla in a penalty shootout.

Chivas technical director, Marcelo Michel Leaño, is focused on having a good championship and also asked that the fans trust the team. “I tell the fans: this has already begun, and from now on the ‘would have‘, we are really going to hit it all “, noted at a virtual press conference.

“We are going to fight it and we are going to convert all the skeptics, I am convinced of it. We are going to show that this team can always do better than the individualities “added.

Chivas vs. Mazatlán: match times

Peru: 7:00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 pm

Colombia: 7:00 pm

Mexico: 6:00 pm

Bolivia: 8:00 pm

Venezuela: 8:00 pm

United States: 8:00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 pm

Chile: 9:00 pm

Uruguay: 9:00 pm

Paraguay: 9:00 pm

For its part, Mazatlán also suffers from the outbreak of coronavirus cases since a couple of days ago it reported that two members of the campus were infected. The club avoided mentioning the names of those affected, but stressed that they are complying with the isolation.

In the previous tournament, the Sinaloa team was about to get into the reclassification, since it added 20 points like Atlético San Luis. However, due to a better goal difference, the ‘Rojiblancos’ remained in 12th place.

The last time Chivas vs. Mazatlan They saw each other, it was precisely on the final date of the Apertura 2021. The ‘Flock’ won on the road 1-0 with a goal from Ángel Zaldívar.

Chivas vs. Mazatlán: transmission channels

It is important to mention that Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Mazatlán, for the first day of Clausura 2022, will be broadcast exclusively through Afizzionado por Izzi in Mexico. The game can also be enjoyed on Telemundo Deportes in the United States.

Chivas vs. Mazatlán: possible alignments

Chivas: Gudiño, Sánchez, Olivas, Briseño, Calderón, Brizuela, Molina, Beltrán, Vega, Angulo and Zaldivar.

Mazatlán FC: Vikonis, Vidrio, Nogueira, Díaz, Sandoval, Freitas, Meráz, Sánche, Intriago, Benedetti and Sansores.

