Torvill and Dean say Dancing on Ice stars are better prepared than they were last year

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are convinced that this year’s Dancing on Ice will be much calmer than the series hit by the crisis of 2021, because celebrities are better prepared.

Last year’s chaotic show was punctuated with recalls after Denise van Outen broke her shoulder, Jason Donovan hurt her back and Billie Faiers suffered a head injury.

But this year the training has been extensive and the contestants are more familiar with the Covid protocols.

Chris said: “Last year the practice was pushed, squeezed, while this year celebrities have been through the process of getting on ice the longest.

“They have a period with a coach, then they have a period with their teammates, so I think they are quite well established in what they are doing now. So from an injury point of view, I think they’re ready. ” go.”

Other celebrities in 2021 were forced to resign after testing positive for Covid.



Image: Matte frost / ITV / REX / Shutterstock)



Chris added: “Last year, we were all flying through the seats of our pants about what had to happen. And I think that, this year, we all know from the protocols what will have to happen and what people must do. We have more information and I believe that this year it will work without problems ”.

The couple say the group of 12’s standard is the highest they have seen in 14 work series on the show.

Jayne said: “Usually we have one or two standouts, but this year there are half a dozen of them who could become champions. So the standard for the first show will be the best of all. “

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some who are struggling… like Happy Mondays star Bez who suffers from vision problems. Jayne explained:



Image: Denise Van Outen / Instagram)



“When he came to meet and greet, he had been on another reality show, it was a boxing show, in which he had been knocked unconscious.”

Chris, 63, said he had just seen him again and was still in trouble from being knocked out. You have double vision. This was like three months since I’ve seen him. I said, ‘How are you doing now, Bez?’ And he said, ‘Well, I still have double vision, but I’m going to put these corrective glasses on. Hope it helps me skate. ‘

Jayne, 64, laughed: “He’s a great character, and he also has a cult following of sorts, people really want to see what Bez will do next.”





The couple came up with a plan to push the boundaries of the long-running series by using a drone to film one of their own performances.

Chris explained: “We have always tried to do something new. This year we are going to do a full number filmed with a drone, which is a really complicated process because the drone flies in 3D space. It is going up, around and under us, between our legs ”.

The expert drone operator wears “huge glasses”. “There is a third person who has to know the routine very well,” Chris explained.

“It also becomes part of the routine. He has to be well versed in what we are doing: choreographing the takes. It is very agile, but it has to be very precise at the same time. And it is not something that can be programmed.



Image: PENNSYLVANIA)



“It has to do it at the same time that we are doing it. So we are definitely pushing that forward from a technical point of view. It has never been done before.

He admitted that he had the potential to go “terribly wrong” during a live show.

“That’s why you practice, he only hit us a few times!”

The couple say they suggested Oti Mabuse as the new judge, who will replace John Barrowman. “We presented the idea when it came up,” Chris said.

“I think it will have a very credible contribution and, at the same time, it will be fun and interesting. I think people will respect your opinion. “

While the contestant of her dreams is still actress Anne Hathaway, Jayne said she has a new option.

“I always say David Beckham, but I’ve actually changed my mind. I like the guy from Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page. “

Celebrities taking to the ice alongside Bez include Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, Paralympian Stef Reid, Liberty Poole from Love Island, rugby star Ben Foden, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, dancer Regan Gascoigne, star pop Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole, host Ria Hebden, Olympic BMX silver medalist Kye Whyte and Connor Ball from The Vamps.

* The new series of Dancing on Ice begins this Sunday at 6.30 pm on ITV