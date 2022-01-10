Top scandals of national and international entertainment

The scandals that have turned the world and have caused tears and amazement among the stars They are part of this section that you can find periodically on the website of the Vea magazine and where will you see the scandals most famous of the world of stars. A space to remember the most controversial moments of the showbiz national and international.

Johnny depp Photo: Getty Images

POOR ‘PIRATE’

Johnny depp wasted $ 650 million. In 2018 it declared bankruptcy and sued its administrators for mismanagement. They made public their waste, among which were spending two million dollars a month.

NO INHERITANCE

In 2015, Sheila Farebrother, mother of Elton John, revealed that her son had not spoken to her for several years, for not removing John Reid and Bob Halley, former collaborators of the artist, from her life when she asked him to. Four years ago they reconciled, and Sheila passed away eight months later. The woman left half of her inheritance to Bob, who she said was always watching over her. And Elton? Any.

WHAT WOULD I LEAVE THEM?

Maradona He said that he would donate his fortune, after his daughter denounced in networks that her father was “being killed inside”. The statement ignited at that time the family battle that had been waged since 2015, when the star sued his ex-wife, Claudia Villafañe, for fraud and embezzlement, estimated at 3.8 million euros. Diego Armando Maradona passed away on November 25, 2020 and it is said that disputes over his inheritance still continue.

GOODBYE JOKER

The interpretation of the Joker that he did Heath ledger, in The Dark Knight, in 2008, was highly acclaimed by critics. His brilliant career was cut short by mixing drugs without control. He died on January 22, 2008, due to a cardiorespiratory arrest. He received the Oscar posthumously.

DID NOT RESIST PRESSURE

In January 2018, Mark Salling, Puk, in the Glee series, was found hanging from a tree near a riverbank in California. He was 35 years old, and was a month away from knowing the sentence of between 4 and 7 years in prison for possession of at least 25,000 images of child pornography.

It may interest you: ‘Scandals See Delivery 22 ′