Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’ at the box office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”, dominated the box office on its fourth weekend. According to Reuters, the film starring Tom holland collection $ 33 million in 4,108 theaters between Friday and Sunday, which brought his national account to 668 million of dollars.

The news agency reported that after this weekend’s tour, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stands as the sixth highest grossing film in history at the domestic box office, beating “Titanic” ($ 659 million). starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio and “Jurassic World” ($ 652 million). At this rate, it will soon take the No. 5 spot, which currently belongs to “Avengers: Infinity War” ($ 678 million).

