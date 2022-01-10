Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’ at the box office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”, dominated the box office on its fourth weekend. According to Reuters, the film starring Tom holland collection $ 33 million in 4,108 theaters between Friday and Sunday, which brought his national account to 668 million of dollars.

The news agency reported that after this weekend’s tour, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stands as the sixth highest grossing film in history at the domestic box office, beating “Titanic” ($ 659 million). starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio and “Jurassic World” ($ 652 million). At this rate, it will soon take the No. 5 spot, which currently belongs to “Avengers: Infinity War” ($ 678 million).

It is no small feat that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” generated $ 30 million in a single weekend so far in its theatrical career.

In times of pandemic, most movies would be lucky enough to sell that many tickets on their opening weekend, much less after being in theaters for nearly a month, all while being a highly contagious variant of COVID-19. continues to spread rapidly.

But, as this weekend illustrates, audiences are unwilling to leave home and visit the local multiplex to see any movie.