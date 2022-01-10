Today’s Free Fire Codes January 9, 2022; all free rewards

Free Fire ends the second weekend of the year as best it knows: giving away items. Today, January 9, 2022, the battle royale has new free reward codes waiting to be redeemed, with which we can receive new cosmetics at zero cost. Once the redemptions will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today January 9

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92Z4

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2

M68TZBSY29R4

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire is available for free on Android and iOS. Players can also download the application on PC by following this simple procedure.

Do you want to be up to date with what happens in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the reward codes free. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

Source | PrepareExams