Today’s Free Fire Codes January 10, 2022; all free rewards
We start a new and promising year 2022 in the field of video games. Many novelties are expected, but also that some customs are maintained such as receiving free rewards in titles like Free Fire. East Monday, January 10 the tradition continues and we find a batch of daily codes that we can redeem on the Free Fire page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes characters and more and here we leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the website of Garena.
You also have several pieces of Free fire in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols on the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them on the profile and how to put your nickname invisible. In addition, you have guide pieces to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.
Free Fire: January 10th Reward Codes
- FBHJ NFY7 8T63
- FTY 5TGF OSA4
- FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
- F7T6 YTVH G3BE
- FJBC HJNK 4RY7
- F5TF 6GTY VGHB
- F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
- F7T5 4FDS W345
- FBNJ IU87 SYEH
- FRMT YKUO I8HU
- FBYV TCGD B2EN
- F4M5 KCT6 LYHO
- FVCY XTSR F1VE
- F4B5 NJ6I TY8G
- F6F5 TDRF EV4B
- FFPL-OJEU-FHSI
- FFPL-WIED-USNH
- FFPL-OJEU-FHSI – Triple Captain Ignition
- DDFRTY2021POUYT – Free Pet
- MJTFAER8UOP21 – 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO21UB – free dj alok character
- NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Pigeon Character
- BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO21POKH – Vandals and Justice Fighter Rebellion Weapons Loot Box
- BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Coupon
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Suit
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK – 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamante Royale Voucher
- FF11WFNPP956 – Killer Mind Surfboard and 1 Engineer Weapon Loot Box
- FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Box
- MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punisher Weapon Loot Box
- 96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator’s Box
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box
- TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1 Diamond Royale voucher
- FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (bottom) and Vandal Revolt (Indonesian server) Weapon Loot Box
- FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Celestial Crystal.
- DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Loot Weapons
- BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Coupon
- MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB – free dj alok character
- NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Pigeon Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Suit
- UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
- FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Box
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Box
- PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Box
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box
- X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin and 3 Diamond Royale Coupons.
- TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale coupons
- W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
- MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character
- XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 custom room cards
- FF8MBDXPVCB1: Unknown Reward
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold Package
- NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Package
- B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
How to redeem Free Fire reward codes
- To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.
