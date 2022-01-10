Today’s Free Fire Codes January 10, 2022; all free rewards

We start a new and promising year 2022 in the field of video games. Many novelties are expected, but also that some customs are maintained such as receiving free rewards in titles like Free Fire. East Monday, January 10 the tradition continues and we find a batch of daily codes that we can redeem on the Free Fire page to get diamonds, skins, loot boxes characters and more and here we leave you with the keys, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the website of Garena.

Free Fire: January 10th Reward Codes

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTY 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

FBYV TCGD B2EN

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FVCY XTSR F1VE

F4B5 NJ6I TY8G

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

FFPL-OJEU-FHSI

FFPL-WIED-USNH

FFPL-OJEU-FHSI – Triple Captain Ignition

DDFRTY2021POUYT – Free Pet

MJTFAER8UOP21 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB – free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Pigeon Character

BHPOU82021NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH – Vandals and Justice Fighter Rebellion Weapons Loot Box

BBHUQWPO2021UY – Diamond Royale Coupon

ADERT8BHKPOU – Suit

RRQ3SSJTN9UK – 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamante Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 – Killer Mind Surfboard and 1 Engineer Weapon Loot Box

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Box

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punisher Weapon Loot Box

96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator’s Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box

TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1 Diamond Royale voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (bottom) and Vandal Revolt (Indonesian server) Weapon Loot Box

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Celestial Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Loot Weapons

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Coupon

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Pigeon Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Recharge

ADERT8BHKPOU – Suit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Box

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian Server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1 Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Box

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flame Weapon Loot Box

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Box (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Box

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Pistol Skin and 3 Diamond Royale Coupons.

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale coupons

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 custom room cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Unknown Reward

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold Package

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian’s Branded Weapon Skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Package

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber ​​BountyHunter

How to redeem Free Fire reward codes

To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.

Source: prepareexams