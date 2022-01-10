Tigres would have a new signing from Europe

Miguel Herrera still looking to prop up the Tigers for the Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022 and apparently they have found a defender to do it.

So far the signings of Tigers have been Sebastian Cordova coming from America Y Jesus Angle, who arrived after passing through Atlas where he won the historic Liga BBVA MX title in the past Scream Mexico Opening 2021.



It might interest you: The favorite teams to win the Liga BBVA MX, according to the bets



The chosen one would be the Ecuadorian Jackson Porozo that militates in the Boavista from Portugal. The reports have come from the European country and in Ecuador they have given such reports a stir.

Competition for Tigers would come directly from Europe, as a team from the Flirt one from France and another from the Serie TO from Italy also seek the services of the South American

Jackson Porozo accepted real interest from Tigres UANL, his club Boavista FC valued it at 3 million euros. Mauricio Culebro is analyzing his situation together with Gustavo Gómez (He already had a formal talk with the feline president). #NewGrafico pic.twitter.com/UjFv9xElHc – Official Tigres Club🐯 (@GraficoTigres) January 9, 2022

The fallen signing of Tigres

According to information from MedioTiempo, Nino Mota He was the one chosen to reinforce Tigres. The defender was champion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with the Brazil’s selection and for now he plays for Fluminense.

The same source points out that Little boy Speck I already knew of the interest of the team New Lion and accepted the transfer. The only thing missing was for the felines to close the agreement with the Fluminense to sign his new reinforcement, but everything indicates that the negotiations were complicated.

The deal would be for $ 5 million. Faced with the possible loss of Carlos Salcedo, The team of Miguel Herrera is looking for a defender and they failed to hire Bruno valdez, who will stay with him America.

After hanging the gold medal with Brazil in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the defender hoped to emigrate to Europe but the salary increase offered to him Tigers It was decisive for him to decide to sign with the felines.

What will be the reinforcement of the Monterrey group?