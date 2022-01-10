Tigres signings. Jackson Porozo, possible reinforcement from Portugal

Editorial Mediotiempo

Tigers has decided that yes or yes they should reinforce central defense for Clausura 2022. Knowing the complications to sign Nino Mota, the Olympic champion with Brazil in the last Tokyo Games, the feline board values ​​more options and among them there is an Ecuadorian defender who plays in the First Division of Portugal. Is about Jackson Porozo, from Boavista.

Every time the percentages and commissions threw the negotiations for Mota, it was confirmed at halftime that one of the names they are considering as a signing is that of Porozo, who adds a couple of matches with the Ecuadorian National Team and stands out for his imposing physical presence of 1.92 meters.

No negotiations at the moment for Porozo, but the interest is real and it is analyzed whether, sportingly, he is the prospect that best fits with the intentions of Tigers and the coach, Miguel Herrera, detailed the source to Mediotiempo, ensuring that what they least want is to enter another “push and pull” as happened with the Brazilian denied.

Porozo also sounds in Italy and France

If Tigers choose the South American to reinforce them in this first semester of the year, they will face stiff competition because this player they follow from Italy and France. From Series A an offer of 4.5 million euros for him is reported, according to the Portuguese newspaper Récord, while from Ligue 1 the interested party is the Girondins of Bordeaux.

Carlos Salcedo would be at the starting door

Each end of the tournament or the beginning of another, the story with Carlos Salcedo is the same. It is well known that the defender wants to leave Tigres, but the offers for his services do not arrive despite the incessant rumors of alleged interests in Europe with clubs like Wolverhampton (by Raúl Jiménez) and FC Porto (from Tecatito Corona), in addition to the Turks Galatasaray Y Trabzonspor.

The latest information from Brazil points out that one of the greats of that nation like Palmeiras could have an interest in the Titan and I would even consider offering about 2 million euros, but that figure does not satisfy what the New Leonese intend to obtain in return.

