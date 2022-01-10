Thor: Love and Thunder | New leak reveals Thor’s amazing armor

The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is getting closer and closer and little by little we are learning interesting news that fascinates those most passionate about Marvel Studios. Through social networks an interesting image has been released that offers a glimpse of what appears to be the next outfit of the god of thunder, an armor quite different from those we have seen in the past and that gives a new twist to the character. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Although it has been a while since we last saw Thor on the big screen, we can assure you that he is one of the viewers’ favorite Avengers. Chris Hemsworth has won the hearts of audiences since 2011 and the following years have brought him fame and fortune, largely thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Love and Thunder is his new work in the saga and a leaked poster of unknown origin, but shared on social networks and by Comicbook, it does not show the powerful armor that we will see him use in the battles to come; even what Jane Foster, the other great protagonist played by Natalie Portman, will acquire.

The leaked poster shows new armor for Thor and Jane Foster, plus a potential new Black Panther.

Leaked poster shows new Thor and Jane Foster armor, plus a potential new Black Panther 👀 pic.twitter.com/tvYlJLldkq – Cinematic Hub (@Cinematic_Hub) January 7, 2022

In previous films, Thor has already surprised us with his incredible displays of power in combat, including the last two installments of the Avengers, big screen hits in which we saw him lash out at the antagonists. The end of Avengers: Endgame – 95% joined his path with the Guardians of the Galaxy and very soon we will find out where his new life is heading now that he has refused to rule New Asgaard.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be a free adaptation of the comics of The mighty thor, that fascinating story in which Jane Foster becomes a victim of cancer but also a worthy bearer of Mjolnir; by taking the hammer he becomes Thor and the disease disappears momentarily, however, when he returns to his normal appearance it seems that there is nothing that can stop the progress of the inevitable. It will be interesting to discover how far Taika Waititi, the director, will go when it comes to fitting the comic to the big screen.

Thor is the first Marvel Studios superhero to get his fourth solo movie and boy is that to be applauded. When the high lords of Marvel Studios granted Taika the direction of Thor: Ragnarok – 92% fans didn’t know what to think. He had already been in charge of projects like Interview with Vampires and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, but something as gigantic as a Marvel Studios movie, never. Ragnarok hit theaters in 2017 and was an absolute delight for audiences, a fun and emotional adventure that made it the most successful of those starring the god of thunder. Now fans are eager to see a return to Waititi for the sequel and Marvel Studios couldn’t be more pleased.

But before seeing Thor: Love and Thunder On July 8, fans will be able to enjoy Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, the first official Marvel Studios movie this 2022 and an adventure that promises to be completely spectacular. The multiverse is here and Stephen Strange has a lot of unfinished business with friends and foes, will he manage to save the dimension?

