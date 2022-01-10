This was the process of Will Smith to regain his physique

In May 2021, the American actor and singer, Will Smith surprised everyone by sharing a photograph in which he could be seen in a completely different physical state than the one they knew him in, and in said publication that he made through his account of Instagram confessed: “I’m going to be honest with all of you, I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

The image garnered more than 6.5 million likes and numerous supportive comments, as many attributed this drastic change to the effects of the pandemic. Even the image of the actor generated a whole movement in social networks, because many other men began to proudly share that they had gained a few kilos in recent months.

However, this change had another possibly justified explanation and that is that the actor had a couple of projects in mind. Will Smith had started a film before the start of the pandemic, which is called King Richard, which was released in December 2021 and in which he plays Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, professional tennis players.

For what the actor required to gain weight and after the arrival of the covid, he continued to increase more than what was needed for his role. It is for that reason that he made a couple of resolutions to regain his physical condition; He would have to lose 20 pounds (10 kilos), in a period of 20 weeks and at the same time, another of the projects to which he committed was to write his memoirs in an autobiographical book, which was difficult, due to a mental block .

All this process of creativity and physical effort, I would document it through a reality-style series, entitled “Best Shape Of My Life” (The best shape of my life). For a few weeks, the star of “The Prince of Rap in Bel-Air” underwent a rigorous diet and exercise routine to get a change.

Likewise, to get rid of the mental blocks and continue writing part of his memoirs, he decided to share it with his family. And in a familiar moment he used to read to them what he had written, addressing such deep thoughts that he had never shared with the rest of his family before.

The chapters of the YouTube Originals series were published in November last year, through the actor’s channel and currently, Will Smith has already managed to change his physical appearance. However, in some of the videos he continues to share part of the exercise he is still doing.