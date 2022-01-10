This was the kiss with a man that Leonardo DiCaprio starred in before reaching fame with “Titanic”

The name of Leonardo DiCaprio is summed up to a career before and after the film “Titanic” in 1998. This film catapulted him to an enormous fame that unleashed “Leomania” in Hollywood and among millions of fans. But three years earlier, she had starred in a kiss scene with a man that will always be remembered in American cinema.

Little is known about one of the highest paid actors in world cinema that provokes unimaginable reactions from moviegoers. His life is discreet in front of the media, he does not usually grant interviews and takes refuge in his ecological activism, highlights the newspaper El País.

In the film that few remember or have not seen, the actor personified a facet that is opposed to his real life, in which he is only known for fleeting romantic relationships with models no older than 25 years.

Kiss with a man by Leonardo DiCaprio

The highly attractive actor who steals glances on red carpets and on the big screen made the movie “Total Eclipse” in 1995, the year in which his name did not break box office records.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, played the French poet and writer Arthur Rimbaud in a true story of his life. Her “toxic” love affair with Paul-Marie Varlaine, played by actor David Thewlis, was featured in a film that portrayed the couple’s love affair in the 19th century.

The Homosensual portal recalled that the film was directed by Agnieszka Holland, based on the work written by Christopher Hampton in 1967. This author made his book through letters and poems that the couple exchanged in his time.

And it was precisely in the scenes of this complicated love affair that the superstar starred in a passionate kiss that many specialists or critics in the world of cinema describe as the “most beautiful.”

In the images, the actors are seen holding a dialogue, until the climax of an approach that DiCaprio initiates, giving Thewlis a small kiss and caress on the face, who in his role responds with another.

It was certainly not a box office title. Few remember the historical drama of revolutionary France, which included erotic scenes in bed that showed him naked during his youth.

