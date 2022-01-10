This is the true relationship between Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Emma Watson She is known for her role as Hermione Granger in the adaptation of Harry Potter, likewise Tom Felton is the villain of the film, Draco Malfoy, both did not have great interactions on screen because their roles were opposite and the only times they spoke In the film it was to insult each other, that was precisely the nature of his characters, but this was not enough for the fans to begin to relate them on and off the screen because the relationship between the actors was rather friendly and very close.











Emma Watson and Tom Felton: This is their true relationship





Even though Watson’s character had to end with Rupert Grint’s Ron Wesley, fans always complained about the bad chemistry between them and although they are also friends off-screen, definitely the actor in the saga to which he is closest is FeltonHe has always remained close to her and has been present in the most important moments of his career, so much so that their friendship has generated all kinds of rumors in which his fans assure they had a true romance.

They have posed together on many occasions and usually spend time together whenever their busy schedules allow it, they have already clarified on countless occasions that what exists between them is nothing more than a beautiful friendship, but this has not stopped the rumors. Even now that Watson is publicly dating a handsome businessman, searches related to her are always accompanied by Felton’s name, something that grabs the public’s attention.

The truth is that they both met on the set of the first film in the saga, they were just children and grew up together with their characters, although she used to spend time and have more scenes with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint , not hard to believe that it was with the villain with whom he developed a deeper bond and lasting, their friendship seems to be true, as they have demonstrated it themselves.

Both have surprised the public when talking about their relationship, in the case of Emma it revealed that she fell in love at first sight with Tom when she met him and the famous had some tender words to describe their friendship when they questioned him about his relationship with her.

“It’s always nice to meet Emma, ​​or meet her to go to the beach or dinner, whatever. She is a charming and incredibly intelligent girl, so it is a pleasure when we meet and can remember old times, but still look to the future. “

