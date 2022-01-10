This is the complete list of winners – El Financiero

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) released the lComplete list of winners of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes 2022.

The historic event, commonly known as the Oscar anteroom Y which regularly draws 18 million viewers, was held on Sunday, January 9, behind closed doors, with no television broadcast, nominees, celebrity guests, red carpet, host, press, or even an online broadcast.

The event was classified as “private” due to growing increase of the omicron variant in the United States, but also amid controversy and a boycott of those who accuse the organization of racist behavior, sexism and lack of diversity, the main reason why NBC refused to broadcast it on television in 2022.

“West side story”By Steven Spielberg won several major awards, including Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Rachel Zegler, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.

Netflix’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog“It won out as a drama film, earning honors Jane Campion for directing and Kodi Smit-McPhee for best supporting actor.

Other winners in the cinema sections included Will Smith by “King Richard”, Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos” and Andrew Garfield by “tick, tick … BOOM!”

This is the Complete list of winners of the Golden Globes 2022:

MOVIE THEATER

—Best Drama Movie: “The Power of the Dog.”

—Best musical or comedy film: “West Side Story”.

—Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog.”

—Best Actress, Drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos.”

—Best Actor, Drama: Will Smith, “King Richard.”

—Best actress, musical or comedy: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story.”

—Best actor, musical or comedy: Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”

—Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story.”

—Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog.”

—Best foreign language film: “Drive My Car” (Japan).

—Best animated film: “Encanto”.

—Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast.”

—Best Original Music: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”.

—Best Original Song: “No Time to Die”, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, “No Time to Die”.

TV

—Best drama series: “Succession”.

—Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Hacks”.

—Best Limited Series or Movie Made for TV: “The Underground Railroad.”

—Best actress, drama series: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”.

—Best Actor, Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”

—Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

—Best actor in a musical or comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”

—Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

—Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick.”

—Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Sarah Snook, “Succession.”

—Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”.