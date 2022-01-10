This is how your screen can look if the rumors are right

It seems that now, several independent sources coincide: the notch it may disappear with the arrival of the iPhone 14. In its place we would have a simple hole for the front camera of the screen, while the rest of the sensors necessary to use FaceID would end up under it.

That hole, according to the most recent leaks, would be shaped like a capsule or pill and it would be completely centered (some Android terminals have it aside but it would not be the case). In the image above you can see a digitally generated image that simulates an iPhone with that type of hole.

One more step towards the completely clear screen

Mocked up what a potential iPhone 14 Pro with a pill-shaped cutout might look like. pic.twitter.com/E3C1Bygd45 – Jeff Grossman (@ Jeffrey903) January 9, 2022

The person responsible for this mockup, Jeff Grossman, specifies that what he wanted to capture is an “iPhone 14 Pro”. You have not modified anything in the iOS interface, and the result is that there is more room to display the icons on the top bar of the system. The wallpaper also peeks over, creating a feeling of more space and a larger screen.

We would continue to perceive this hole when watching videos in full screen, and perhaps that can be an argument in favor of putting it in a corner instead of centered so that it is more concealed. But still with those, something like that looks much better than a whole notch invading the top of the screen. We will learn more about these changes as the rumors become more complex.