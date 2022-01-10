This is how the wild card series will be played in the NFL playoffs

The road to the Super Bowl begins once the series of the wild card round of the playoffs are defined, which for the first time will have Monday Night, like this like the appearance of Ben Roethlisberger, who slipped as the last guest with the Steelers after doing the miracle in week 18.

It will be three days of activity before meeting the guests to the divisional round, where the Titans and Packers are already waiting for a rival, and they will rest next week.

Wild card series in the National

The Green Bay Packers finished as conference leaders, so they will rest next week, waiting to meet their first opponent in the divisional round.

Buccaneers vs Eagles

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay finished as sub-leaders in the National League and will face the worst seed, which in this case is the Philadelphia Eagles, who will enter Raymond James Stadium. In the regular season, Tampa won on the road 28-22.

Sunday, January 16 at 12:00

Cowboys vs San Francisco

Mike McCarthy’s project is already beginning to bear fruit. Dallas finished the regular season in third place and will face the 49ers, in what will result in the most media series of this conference for being franchises with five titles each.

Sunday, January 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Rams vs Cardinals

Angelenos dream of playing the Super Bowl at home and the first obstacle will be the Cardinals. This duel was played twice in the regular season, with a win for each team as a visitor.

The Cardinals won the first game 20-37, but the Angelenos retaliated 23-30 in Arizona. On paper, this is the most even series of the playoffs.

Monday, January 17 at 7:15 p.m.

Wild card series in the AL

On this side, the team that will rest the first week will be the Titans, who took away the honor from the Kansas City Chiefs, and therefore Patrick Mahomes, will have to go into action immediately.

Bengals vs Raiders

The Chargers were left out of the playoffs after the loss to the Raiders, who will be the rivals of the Bengals, who in the regular season were a steamroller against the Las Vegas franchise which they left on the canvas 32-13.

Saturday, January 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Bills vs Patriots

The Pats have a complex mission on their return to the playoffs without Tom Brady at the helm. They played a couple of times in the regular season and dealt punches. The first was given by New England 14-10, but Buffalo got their revenge in the second episode 33-21.

Saturday, January 15 at 7:15 p.m.

Chiefs vs Steelers

If the Chiefs want to repeat in the Super Bowl for the third consecutive time they will have to start clearing the way from the wild-card round. They have the advantage of playing at home against the worst seed in the AL, so they start as wide favorites, although nobody takes anything for granted because Ben Roethlisberger will be in front.

Sunday, January 16 at 7:15 p.m.