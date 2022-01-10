This is how the Wild Card Round will be played in the NFL

The duel between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals will open the playoffs of the NFL next weekend, when the Wild Card Round (Wild card).

The postseason kicks off Saturday with two games. The Raiders, which concluded in place five of the American Conference, will visit Central Mexico at 3:00 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals, monarchs of the Northern Division, who finished in fourth place.

With Las Vegas Rich Bisaccia, who replaced coach Jon Gruden in October 2021, he will be the first interim in league history to lead his team to the playoffs.

The other duel will be at the home of the Buffalo bills, third, that they won the AFC East Championship at New england patriots, which were sixth, precisely at 7:15 p.m.

On Sunday there will be three games. The Tampa bay buccaneers, NFL champion and NFC Southern monarch, seeded two in the National Conference, will host the Philadlphia eagles, number seven, at 12:00 o’clock.

The San Francisco 49ers, sixth in the NFC; that they got their ticket in their last game by beating the Rams in overtime; will visit at 15: 2 h the owners of the East, the Dallas cowboys, third, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

And the Kansas city chiefs, second in the AFC and champions of the West, will receive at 19:15 Pittsburgh Steelers, who finished seventh on the season and earned their postseason berth with the loss of the Chargers.

On Monday at 7:15 p.m. the Arizona cardinals, fifth, and The Angels rams, champions of the West, who finished fourth in the NFC; it will be the first postseason game in NFL history to be played at the start of the week.

The number one teams in each Conference, the Green Bay Packers, in the National; and the Tennessee Titans in the AL, will rest the first week of the playoffs.

The 2021 NFL season was the first in which all 32 teams played 17 games in 18 weeks, and the first in which 14 teams qualified for the postseason, seven by conference.

With information from EFE