This is how Pablo Solari plays, goal of the Eagles to reinforce the attack

There have been several names that have sounded to reach America In this transfer market, the last and who seems to be the cash is Pablo Solari, far right who is not unaware of playing with a changed profile since in Colo Colo it has done it constantly.

Although the criticism about the Argentine footballer has appeared in the last hours due to the fact that he is a developing footballer and far from being a consolidated one, the reality is that the young man of just 20

years old, has the profile they are looking for in Coapa, dynamic, with speed, who likes one on one and especially its depth, arguments that are above his inexperience.

One of the advantages of Solari is that his natural position is on the far right with arrival at the baseline to be an assistant, however, in the whole of the Cacique It has been used by the other sector to find its profile to test medium-distance shots, a task that is not unknown.

It is worth mentioning that originally when he was active in the ranks of the lower ranks of Cordoba workshops in Argentina, team that formed it, Solari he played as a second nine, that is, behind the back of the forward center, making him a multifunctional player.

It will be in the following hours when the answer of Colo Colo, team that owns 80 percent of its letter, since the other 20 corresponds to Workshops, club chaired by an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer, Andres Fassi, a factor that could facilitate negotiations, remembering that during his time as a manager in Mexico negotiated in Coapa players like Andres Chitiva Y Aquivaldo mosquera, to name a few.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: ROGER MARTÍNEZ APOLOGIZED AFTER THE EXPULSION BEFORE PUEBLA