This clip from Walmart puts the future of the metaverse in check

This video of the Walmart supermarket in virtual reality reveals the gaps related to the metaverse and the validity of the concept.

On Twitter, a video has gone viral showing how Walmart conceives, supposedly, shopping in his supermarket within the metaverse. In the clip, a virtual avatar walks the aisles of the grocery store and picks up different items and puts them in the shopping cart.

Users have reacted in a very mixed way to this image. Some of them have pointed out how absurd it would be to buy food in a virtual universe in which these foods cannot be ingested.

However, an interesting point of view stems from the fact that this video is actually not current. Turns out it was made by a digital agency for Walmart in 2017, ahead of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

Walmart’s audiovisual piece, therefore, It has nothing to do with the “hype” that currently exists around the metaverse, that concept that is revolutionizing Silicon Valley.

This leads us to ask ourselves more than a couple of questions, since it means that this term has been around more than we thought. In some way, it implies that they had already been working with him more than four years ago and that in all this time it has not been possible for him to be reflected in the real world.

This information has led some users and the media to think that the metaverse is not a novel experience, but that it is trying to sell as such through investments in marketing. If we go to 2003, we find that project called “Second Life” that was intended for people to have a life on the digital spectrum.

Does the metaverse have a future?

Reactions to the Walmart clip they suggest that very few people are enthusiastic about this “revolutionary” vision that began to resonate more and more since the name change from Facebook to Meta. More than the future, there comes a point where it seems that virtual reality is part of a past that we continue to try to achieve.

In any case, if supermarkets reach the metaverse, another question comes into question: how useful would they be? An interesting point would consist of implement bonuses and challenges as if it were a game. In addition, it would serve to see the products online before getting them in a material way.

However, if it is like what is seen in the Walmart video, users wonder if it would really be useful and what it would contribute. In addition, they wonder if, at some point, they will listen to their opinions about what they want or need in an online shopping experience. Because it is clear that It doesn’t make much sense that there is a virtual Walmart that provides exactly the same experience as a real one.