“They just don’t care,” community lashes out at Rockstar for neglecting Red Dead Online

Grand Theft Auto Online is the goose that lays the golden eggs for Rockstar Games. For this reason, many thought – surely among them members of the study – that Red Dead Online, the multiplayer of Red Dead Redemption 2, it would also have a similar impact.

While it would be wrong to say that the western that is already offered as an individual product has been a failure, it has not had the cultural and monetary impact that Grand Theft Auto Online. This can be seen reflected in the attention that Rockstar Games gives to both games.

Why do we say it? While Gta online receives important updates every few months, the last important update for Red Dead Online arrived in July 2021. As if that were not enough, it was an update that added new mission accounts and a new currency, far from what we can see in Gta online.

The community of Red Dead Online She is upset with this and they decided to raise her voice on social media. This is to show that there is interest in the cowboy game receiving news and also that they want to avoid at all costs that the game dies.

#SaveRedDeadOnline, the campaign to save the western

How it counts Kotaku, it all started on January 6, 2021 when Rockstar Games announced a new event for Red Dead Online that did not add new content; instead, he only recycled past missions and activities. For the community, this was the last straw and a sign that the company has no interest in investing in Red Dead Online.

So different fans of Red Dead Online came together to raise their voices. Using the hashtag #SaveRedDeadOnline, different players have criticized the treatment that Rockstar has given to the western. They have also shared messages in which they talk about how important the game is to them.

“2 years of this Rockstar bullshit. They just don’t care anymore, the care and affection for Red dead 2 gone a long time ago. It is all in GTA VWhat a disappointing result, ”said Ben T, a journalist who covers gaming and Rockstar Games.

Two years of this nonsense from Rockstar now. They simply don’t care anymore, the care and love for Red Dead 2 is long gone. It’s all down to GTAV now, what a disappointing turnout. #SaveRedDeadOnline – Ben T. (@videotech_) January 6, 2022

“Red Dead Redemption 2 It is too beautiful to be abandoned ”, expressed the user @ thatdetective03

Red Dead Redemption 2 is too beautiful to abandon @RockstarGames #SaveRedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/WlDF7PNFn2 – Gaming Detective || #SaveRedDeadOnline (@ that1detectiv3) January 9, 2022

“Because it’s about time @RockstarGames did something for our favorite game. We must unite as a community and start taking actions to make ourselves heard, no more silence from them … Let’s use the next tag! #SaveRedDeadOnline, ”said Shane, content creator focused on Red dead redemption.

Because it is about time that @RockstarGames do something for our favorite game. We must unite as a community and start taking actions to make ourselves heard, no more silence from them … Let’s use the next tag!#SaveRedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/iMUG8v35Dv – Shane (@ Enash97) January 7, 2022

The campaign has been gaining momentum since it began. In the last few hours, many fans have taken the opportunity to use it in publications that talk about the purchase of Zynga by Take-Two Interactive. This in order to achieve greater visibility and that the campaign reaches the eyes of Rockstar.

At the time of writing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this. We will be on the lookout and inform you if the company reacts to the campaign of the fans they want to save Red Dead Online.

What do you think of this campaign? Do you think Rockstar should pay more attention to Red Dead Online? Tell us in the comments.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Follow this link to see more news related to the popular western.