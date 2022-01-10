These are the five best Jack Nicholson movies

Today birthday Jack nicholson, one of the most recognized actors in cinema during the last century, so to celebrate the actor, we leave you with some of the five best films he has interpreted throughout his career

5 Batman (1989)

Few may remember, but before Heath Ledger was considered the best Joker, it was Nicholson, who is remembered for his magnificent performance and for his macabre smile, playing the eternal enemy of Batman, under the direction of Tim Burton.

Related news

4 Chinatown (1974)

In this classic police tape, Jack nicholson He plays a private detective from Los Angeles, who soon finds himself involved in a network of corruption and secrets that he will have to solve if he wants to stay alive. For his performance, he was nominated for Oscar for Best Actor.

3 The Infiltrators (2006)

In this film, the award-winning actor brings to life a Irish mob boss in Boston, who has infiltrated an agent within the police department of that city, at the same time as a uniformed man, played by Leonardo Dicaprio, infiltrates your criminal organization.

2 The Shining (1980)

We all remember Jack Torrance, played by Nicholson, go crazy inside the walls of a haunted hotel. However, the scene in which the protagonist chases his wife with an ax is one of the best known not only of the actor, but of the entire history of cinema. Even though the film based on the novel The same name was not to the liking of critics at the time, in recent years, it has become a cult object among moviegoers.

1 Caught with no way out (1975)

Perhaps it is not one of the best known films of Jack nicholsonHowever, his participation in this production made him worthy of the Oscar for Best Actor and catapulted him to stardom. This film is so good that it is considered “culturally, historically and aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress of the United States.

JMCG