The Xiaomi Mix 5 will debut with the new Surge C2 chip

Last year Xiaomi presented its new Surge C1 processor, in charge of managing the Mix Fold camera. The new generation Surge C2 will debut in the future Xiaomi Mix 5.

According to the information provided by Xiaomiui, the Xiaomi Mix 5 series would have a new Pro version which will be the only one in which the Surge C2 will be mounted. While the base model would continue with the Surge C1.

The Surge C1 was able to manage three camera parameters at the same time: white balance, auto exposure and focus. Everything to achieve a great image quality that the C2 will have to overcome, of which we still do not have details.

Photographic section of the Xiaomi Mix 5 series

Both models in the series will feature a selfie camera with a resolution of 48MP. Sensor that is expected to be mounted behind the screen as in the previous generation.

Changes will focus on the rear module composed in both cases by three sensors. The Mix 5 will mount a 50MP main sensor accompanied by a telephoto lens with 2x zoom and a 48MP ultra wide angle. While the Pro model would modify the telephoto lens with a sensor capable of reaching a 5x zoom.

Unfortunately it seems that Xiaomi will repeat the same strategy as last year and The Xiaomi Mix 5 will not come out of China.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our Telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product from the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a community in continuous growth.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us in our photography group.