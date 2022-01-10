The Xiaomi 12 Pro tops the list of smartphones with the best performance

The war for the most powerful smartphone is usually centered on what hardware each company implements in its smartphones. However, the software is the linchpin that ultimately facilitates daily use for the end user, a feature in which the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

This year the best Android smartphones They will arrive equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The best processor developed by Qualcomm for the flagships of 2022.

For this reason, manufacturers have to differentiate themselves on more than just hardware. And here it seems that Xiaomi and MIUI 13 at the moment stand out thanks to the work carried out in the last year.

Master Lu recently launched the list of Android smartphones with the most fluent operating system. List that for the moment the Xiaomi 12 Pro tops with 216.20 points followed by Xiaomi 12, followed by OPPO Find N.

Although MIUI 13 has not incorporated great improvements in terms of new functionalities, it is concerned, It seems that Xiaomi this time has done its homework in terms of performance. Both navigation and the execution of applications have been notably improved, at least in its version for China.

We hope that at the end of this month Xiaomi will begin to test the global version in the first terminals. We will see if these improvements are really noticeable when they reach our smartphones.

