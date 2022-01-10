‘The White Lotus’ signs Michael Imperioli, actor of ‘The Sopranos’, for its second season

‘The White Lotus’ hit HBO on July 11, 2021. In a tone of satirical humor, the production narrates the experiences of the workers and guests of a tropical resort for a week. Although the team had to stop filming in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, it finally got a good review in its first season.

Michael Imperioli, in a video clip of Holy Ghost

The original cast of the dramedia is made up of actors such as Connie Britton, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy or Natasha Rothwell. Heading into the second season, Mike White and his team have made a star signing: Michael Imperioli, as announced by Deadline, becoming the first confirmed addition for the following episodes.

Imperioli is known for his role in ‘The Sopranos’, where he incarnated for eight years as Christopher Moltisanti character, nephew of gangster Tony Soprano. In the second batch of episodes of ‘The White Lotus’, the actor will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling to the surreal resort with his elderly father and recently graduated son.

In addition to being an actor …

Michael Imperioli has been linked repeatedly to HBO, thanks to his roles in various productions. However, it not only stands out in front of the camera, but also behind it. The American is writing, together with Alec Berg, a series for the platform. The plot is a mixture of fact and fiction, and is based on Imperioli’s experiences as a practitioner of Buddhism.