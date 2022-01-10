The unexpected video of Mark Wahlberg training with his daughter’s boyfriend

TO Mark Wahlberg The momentous time has come, for better or for worse, to meet the partners of his children. The actor, known for his action roles generally, and particularly badass, is a fervent Catholic and fond of physical exercise. In his social networks, he accustoms his followers to publish posts about bodybuilding or about social work with the community.

Thus, the former rapper has shown in his latest publication his daughter’s boyfriend, Ella Wahlberg, of 18 years. Inside a gym and dressed in the same sports outfit, Mark Wahlberg has called him a “Great guy”.

“I used to exercise to keep the boys away from my girls, and now i’m exercising with her boyfriend. Imagine it, “joked the ‘Parents for uneven’ actor in a tone similar to his character in this film.

The video has more than 2,000 comments and more than 2 million views.

Own Mark Wahlberg has recognized on more than one occasion that does not correspond to the typical image of an overprotective and intimidating father with their children’s partners. In fact, on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ he claimed that he was no longer so overprotective of his daughters and that teen dating was unavoidable.

A 2022 full of premieres for Mark Wahlberg

The interpreter has pending the premiere of several projects. The adaptation of ‘Uncharted‘ beside Tom holland It is not the only one and films such as ‘Stu’, ‘Me Time’, ‘The Six Billion Dollar Man’ or ‘Arthur the King’. Almost nothing.

Surely you are interested in:

The drastic transformation of Mark Wahlberg after gaining 9 kilos in 3 weeks