The UJA begins a film series dedicated to British actor Jim Broadbent

CULTURE.- The Vice-Rector’s Office for the Projection of Culture and Sports of the University of Jaén (UJA) launches a film series dedicated to the English actor Jim Broadbent on Monday, which will premiere with the film ‘Iris’, by director Richard Eyre (Great Britain, 2001).

The film series, entitled ‘Toda una vida. Jim Broadbent ‘, is coordinated by UJA professor Ángel Cagigas, and will continue on Monday, January 17, with the screening of’ Le Week-end ‘, by Rogell Michel (Great Britain, 2013), to end on Monday, January 24, with the film ‘The sense of an end’, by Ritesh Batra (Great Britain, 2017).

The screenings will take place in the Sala Pascual Rivas of the Antigua Escuela de Magisterio, at 7.30 pm. Prior registration is necessary, which can be done on the UJA website: https://entradascultura.ujaen.es/par-public/rest/evento/listado

Richard Eyre’s ‘Iris’

The film ‘Iris’ is scripted by Richard Eyre, Charles Wood (I), and stars, among others, Judi Dench and Kate Winslet. The film is based on the life of the acclaimed novelist and philosopher Iris Murdoch, through the eyes of her husband John Bayley, also a writer and critic. The story takes place during the 40-year passionate marriage between the writers, until Iris’s Alzheimer’s disease came between them.