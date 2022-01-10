The two players who are deleted in Chivas and Leaño have already let you know

Jesús Molina and Cristian Calderón would be erased in Chivas.

After the important victory obtained by Chivas on the first day of the tournament against Mazatlán, Marcelo Michel Leaño He could have made it very clear which players he has for the rest of the tournament and who should think about looking for new options before the transfer market closes.

Two players who will likely see very little action during the tournament will be Cristian “Chicote” Calderón Y Jesus Molina, who started the game on the bench and were not taken into account to play even a single minute in the game.

In the case of Cristian Calderon, remains one of the most disappointing signings of the era Pelaez, since the last tournament played only 22% of the available minutes and gave an assist, while in the two years that it has been in Chivas He has only scored 6 goals.

The case of Jesús Molina is surprising

On the other hand, Jesus Molina had been the captain of Chivas during the previous tournament, in addition to playing 13 of the Flock’s 18 matches in Apertura 2021, but at 33 years old, Leaño I would not consider it to look for a player with more dynamics for the midfield.

