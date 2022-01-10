The trick for a ponytail with volume like Ariana Grande’s

50 easy to do party hairstyles.

There is a lot of hairstyles on TikTok that are sweeping and are very easy to do, either for a special occasion or for everyday use. Every time we enter TikTok, we have a huge range of options for our manes… There are some that may be more elegant, those that are made with smaller rubbers or those that simply they are in fashion that season.

When it comes to taking our hair collected, we have many ways of doing it so that it is original and simple at the same time. It is true that there are many bows that are very beautiful and that are very popular on TikTok. But there is always someone who always opts for a good ponytail, it depends on each one!

Needless to say what favors a well-done ponytail, either low or high. In this case, if you prefer them tall, you have to try this trick seen on TikTok! Don’t worry if you don’t have a lot of hair, it gives your ponytail a lot of volume and it looks ideal (and there are other solutions too). Just like Ariana Grande!

The shape stylize a lot and makes our hair look much more voluminous. Don’t you love it?

In this case, the way to do it is very similar, the only difference is that in the semi-collected they put the ponytail back behind the rubber band, leaving a gap through which the second ponytail passes. Which one do you like the most?

If you prefer to avoid using two rubbers, you can always use a clamp… If you notice, in the video all they do is separate a strand from the top of the ponytail and put a clip underneath to give more volume. Y nothing is noticeable!

Finally, we have a similar option to do with a semi-collected which, if you look at it head-on, it may even look like a huge ponytail. What do you think? Will you take any of them to practice?

