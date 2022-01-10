The story of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: What awaits them after the scandal of a son out of relationship | People | Entertainment

The basketball player admitted to being the father of a third child, with a model, who would have been conceived when he was still a couple of the famous socialite.

Since Tristan thompson issued a public apology to Khloe kardashian for having conceived a child when apparently they were still together, the only reaction that the member of the most followed family in the United States has is, simply, go ahead.

The basketball player admitted on January 3 to having a child with the model Maralee nichols, by revealing a Paternity test who confirmed that he is the father of the little newborn in December 2021, product of a casual date on her birthday in Houston, Texas, in March of the same year.

Instagram story of Tristan Thompson’s apology to Khloé Kardashian after accepting paternity for her third child.

Tristan offered an apology to Khloe, with whom he was dating until about mid-April 2021, when another model, Sydney chase, affirmed during an interview that he had a sexual encounter with the NBA player in the fall of 2020. This rupture was announced in the middle of last year and was the final one for the couple, since both had been holding a unstable relationship since they started in 2016, due to multiple infidelities from him.

Khloe and Tristan they share a daughter, True thompson, 3 years old. At the moment, Khloe has not publicly commented on the confession of her ex-partner, although in her Instagram stories she shares some snapshots with the little girl, with whom she prefers to enjoy her time.

Sources close to the family clarified to E! how the Kardashian feels about recent events. “Still she is very upset And it’s been hard for her to accept this … After everything they’ve been through, he still said one thing and did another. She knows she deserves much better”.

The Kardashian-Jenners appear to be on the same page, with the source saying: “The family is relieved that it appears that she’s finally ready to go ahead and let go”.

5 years of honey and gall

Tristan and Khloé they welcomed True in April 2018. The stars confirmed their relationship on social media during Halloween 2016After months of trying to keep it a secret. A year later in September, they announced with great fanfare the pregnancy.

However, days before Khloé went into labor, she appeared a video of Tristan kissing a woman in a bar in New York, then he was photographed entering a hotel with her. Days later, TMZ also posted a video showing the basketball star kissing two other women in a disco.

The couple sorted things out after their baby was born, but they separated again in February 2019, shortly before it was known that he had kissed his half sister’s best friend Kylie jenner, Jordyn Woods, during a party. In August 2020 they resumed their relationship after going through quarantine together during the COVID19 pandemic.

Three children with three exes

In addition to Khloe Y Maralee nichols, the 30-year-old Jamaican-born gamer, has an older son, who was born in December 2016 while he was still with the sister of the clan (or klan?) Kardashian. With this, the former figure of the Cleveland Cavaliers (now he plays for the Sacramento Kings) is the father of three children with three of his ex-es.

Tristan received his first son, Prince Thompson, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan craig. That means your firstborn is 5 years old.

Jordan and Tristan They started dating in 2014, but split in 2016 shortly after she found out she was pregnant. Tristan then began dating Khloé, who made it clear on Twitter publicly how their courtship came about, given that Jordan was suddenly receiving “unwanted attention,” causing her high levels of stress and serious pregnancy complications. Khloe claimed at the time that Tristan’s relationship with Jordan had ended before they began a serious romance with him.

The model Maralee nichols She gave birth to a son on December 1, 2021, and claimed that Tristan was the baby’s father after they slept together during Tristan’s birthday celebrations in Houston last March, a detail Thompson upheld in court documents. At the time, Tristan and Khloé were thought to have gotten back together.

The NBA star’s paternity statement was accompanied by his apologies to Khloe for “humiliate her” in the process.

In his discharge, Tristan said that Khloe “doesn’t deserve this.” In his Instagram story he continued: “You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not aligned with the way I see you. ”

He added: “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I am so sorry ”.

As for what’s next with Tristan, she “will share co-parenting and will follow the custody schedule they have for True,” says the source, “but that’s about it.”