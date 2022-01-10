The spots on the skin that may be announcing a malfunction of the liver

Skin conditions are common in people with liver disease. The appearance of white spots (Photo: Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians – SEMFYC)

Although the connection between liver and skin health may not seem obvious, experts say “the Superficial skin disorders are are often among the first signs that something is wrong with that organ “, as stated in this article published in Bestlifeonline.

The liver plays an essential role in the way the body digests food and removes toxic substances from the system. In people with liver disease, this ability can be dangerously compromised, leading to cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) or even liver failure. That’s why experts are warning about some of the more subtle symptoms of liver disease.

When we overindulge in fat or sugar, as well as when we take medication in large quantities or abuse alcohol, there comes a point where the liver is not able to eliminate these substances from the body, collapsing and becoming ill. Additionally, there are some types of viruses, such as hepatitis A, B or C, affect this organ, causing its functioning to be impaired.

One of the symptoms that indicate liver problems is abdominal pain on the right side, where this organ is located. Although it is not fulfilled in all cases and as we said, there may be other types of more subtle signals to which it is convenient to pay attention.

Often times, people don’t know they have a problem with their liver unless something is diagnosed during a test done for another reason. Any symptoms that show up tend to be nonspecific, and people often dismiss them believing they are caused by something else.

“Skin changes can be the first clue that a patient has liver disease. Recognizing these signs is crucial to diagnosing liver conditions early.” as concluded by a report from the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine (CCJM) collected by Bestlifeonline.

Specifically, rare disease specialists say that Bier’s spots on the arms, legs, or hands sometimes they can indicate liver disease. You will recognize them as small white spots that appear on the skin surrounded by a red halo.

If these spots appear on your arms or legs, it could help you detect this problem, which often occurs in the early stages of the disease.

The picture mainly affects middle-aged people and consists of whitish macules a few millimeters in diameter, sometimes grouped, with a preference for upper and lower extremities. The inner thighs and arms are the most affected area, including the back and palms of the hands. There is usually a not very intense red-purplish background that manages to highlight the spots more and in some cases give them a reticulated appearance.

This type of spots can easily be confused with other dermatological conditions such as anemic nevus, vitiligo, pyrriasis. But there is a defining characteristic that can help reveal if you have a problem that goes beyond the skin. A distinctive feature is that the Bier spots disappear when pressure is applied. When there is rubbing on the spots, they tend to disappear temporarily, due to the redistribution of blood flow. Raising the limb above the head can also make the spots disappear.

In many cases, Bier’s spots are asymptomatic and are considered a benign physiological vascular anomaly, which arises from the cutaneous vessels that respond to venous hypertension or from vasoconstriction of small vessels, as explained by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (MGYF). But in other cases, when they regress spontaneously, they herald systemic diseases such as scleroderma, renal crisis, mixed cryoglobulinemia, and lymphoma. That is why it is important not to let it pass and go to the dermatologist’s office to diagnose the spots based on the clinical characteristics to rule out that they are related to any disease.

In addition to Bier’s spots, patients with liver disease are also known to develop jaundice, spider angiomas, palmar erythema, “paper money” skin … As the liver becomes more irritated and inflamed, they begin to appear more symptoms. The first stage of liver disease is fibrosis, which is the term used to describe mild scarring in the liver and occurs when the liver is repeatedly or continuously damaged or inflamed. It is a condition that can be reversed if caught in the early stages and steps are taken to prevent further harm, such as treatment and / or lifestyle changes.

Sometimes people with fibrosis can experience:

A dull or aching ache in the upper right part of the belly (in the lower right part of the ribs). Patients generally characterize it as a persistent throbbing or throbbing pain.

Extreme tiredness (fatigue) and weakness: Researchers believe that the root cause of chronic fatigue related to liver disease may be caused by changes in brain chemistry and hormone levels that result from impaired liver function. The researchers also note that fatigue-related symptoms are likely to be worsened by a general increase in the presence of toxic by-products in the blood, which the damaged liver cannot adequately eliminate.

Unexplained weight loss and loss of appetite. People tend to have noticeable symptoms as their liver becomes more severely damaged. As the condition progresses to cirrhosis, they may also experience: yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, also known as jaundice. This yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes is the result of bilirubin (a bile pigment).

Feeling sick (nausea): Persistent feelings of nausea arise from the body’s decreased ability to process and eliminate toxins, as well as changes in metabolism and digestion. Digestive problems, such as indigestion and acid reflux, can occur with liver damage and can lead to bouts of vomiting.

Itchy skin – Again, this is related to high levels of bilirubin and the liver is unable to process bile. This lack of fluid flow most often shows up on the skin’s surface in scaly, itchy patches.

Stomach pain or bloated belly: As levels of albumin and protein are retained in the blood and fluid, it can make people appear pregnant (a condition often called ascites). While ascites can be caused by numerous medical conditions, cirrhosis of the liver is the most common reason.

Dark yellow urine and / or tarry looking poop and diarrhea: Urine may turn dark yellow and dark black poop due to increased levels of bilirubin in the body’s bloodstream, which the damaged liver cannot eliminate by excretion through the kidneys.

A tendency to bleed or bruise easily: When the liver is damaged, it slows down or stops making the proteins that are necessary for blood clotting, known as platelets.

Swelling in the legs, ankles, and feet caused by a build-up of fluid (edema): this occurs because impaired liver function inhibits the body’s ability to produce and circulate proteins, which in turn causes circulatory problems that are localized in the legs , feet and ankles because gravity naturally draws fluid to the lower extremities of the body.

Personality changes, confusion, difficulty concentrating, memory loss or hallucinations – the liver cannot filter the blood normally and remove harmful substances from the bloodstream, so toxins can accumulate and travel to the brain, leading to confusion and loss memory, as well as mood swings, impaired judgment, disorientation, slow speech and movement, drowsiness, and coma, is sometimes called hepatic encephalopathy.

As you can see, it is important to stop the course of this disease as soon as possible, whose first sign may be the appearance of insignificant white spots on the skin. So don’t skip your annual appointment with your dermatologist, and don’t hesitate to see your doctor if you have any persistent signs or symptoms that worry you.

