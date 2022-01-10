The Selena Gomez and Selena Quintanilla song that you had not heard

Selena Gomez She is one of the best known artists today, and Selena Quintanilla was one of the greats of more than 2 decades ago. A singer who reached the top being herself, a beautiful, fresh, humble woman, to be admired. However, she was murdered on March 31, 1995 by a sick fanatic (Yolanda Saldivar) who shot her in a hotel.

Quintanilla who was a sales success in Latin America and the United States She was encouraged by her father to start her career due to her attractive talent and that the restaurant they owned went bankrupt and they needed to make a living. She was only 24 years old the day the fan fired the weapon that took her life. His death was very tragic (We will write this soon).

Gomez, meanwhile, has had successes all over the world and it continues to harvest them in this case from the hand of Interscope Records, a label that nevertheless takes great care of it and thanks to them, the artists have a version of Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, a bestseller.

Today we want you to listen to it and below is the lyrics:

In addition to sharing the lyrics:

Lyrics for “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” by Selena Gomez & Selena Quintanilla:

[Intro: Selena Quintanilla]

Hey yeah

Hey yeah

[Intro: Selena & Selena Gomez]

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom

[Verso 1: Selena Quintanilla]

Every time

Every time I see it go by

My heart goes crazy (goes crazy)

And mine starts to beat

[Pre-Coro: Selena Quintanilla]

And he gets excited (And he gets excited)

No longer reason

I can not control it

And he gets excited (And he gets excited)

No longer reason

And he starts to sing to me (Sing)

He sings to me like this, (Like this), like this, (Like this)

[Coro: Selena + Selena Gomez]

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom

[Verso 2: Selena Gomez]

Every time

Every time I hear him speak

My legs are shaking

And the same heart

[Pre-Coro: Selena Gomez + (Selena)]

And gets excited (And gets excited)

No longer reason

I can not control it

And gets excited (And gets excited)

No longer reason

And he starts to sing to me (Sing)

He sings to me like this, (A) Yes), So, (A) Yes)

[Coro: Selena & Selena Gomez]

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom

[Selena Quintanilla]

Hey yeah

Hey yeah

[Selena Gomez]

When I hear this song

My heart wants to sing like this

[Selena Quintanilla]

OHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!

He sings to me like that, he sings to me like that, every time I see him go by uooh !!

[Puente: Selena Gomez]

My heart goes crazy

Every time I see it go by

And it starts to throb like this, like this

[Coro: Selena & Selena Gomez]

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bom bom

He sings to me like that, he sings to me like that

Every time I see it go by

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bom bom

(And mine starts to beat

So so)

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bidi bidi bidi bom

Bidi bidi bom bom

Bidi bidi bom bom

[Outro: Selena & Selena Gomez]

He sings to me like that, he sings to me like that

Every time I see it go by

My heart goes crazy

Every time I see it go by

Every time I see it go by

Every time I see it go by

A) Yes

Now watch a part of Selena Gomez talking to Selena Quintanilla’s father, and recording the song:.