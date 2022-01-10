The revelation of Marco Antonio Rodríguez that directly involves Pumas UNAM

Marco Antonio Rodriguez is recognized in Mexico Due to his arbitration career, in fact he is one of the most prestigious referees not only in the country but in the continent, given that throughout his career he was able to direct seven finals of the MX League and, as if that were not enough, he intervened in three World Cups. But what nobody had found out so far is that he could have been a player of Pumas.

This was revealed Chiquimarco on the TUDN podcast: “I do not come from an arbitration family. I was a footballer, I played in the school of the America. My dad took me there and then I went to Cougars. Then comes the earthquake of 85 and we are going to Nayarit, aged 14 or 15, to play as a minor in the Third Division with Deportivo Nayarit. I was there Nico Ramirez, brother of Ramon Ramirez. The coach told me ‘you need more power, come next year’ “.

Likewise, regarding his frustrated career as a member of the National University Club, Marco Antonio Rodriguez, in the program ‘La Pelota Al Que Sabe’, about the story he added: “In that year I left football, I got away from the environment. At that time, a colleague invited me to be a referee. ‘Referee? I don’t want to be, he’s not attractive,’ I replied.”

On the other hand, in his story he narrated what it was that woke him up to choose arbitration: “In a business of my parents I saw all the World 90 (in Italy) and suddenly the news came that Codesal I was going to direct the Final of the world Cup. It was then that something happened in me and I became interested in the subject. ”

To close, the judge who served in the 2006 World Cups in Germany, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, who according to him could have been a university footballer, ruled: “If I prepare in the neighborhood, ‘can I aspire to lead a world Cup?’, I asked myself. They explained to me that it was very complicated and I said ‘ok, I’m going to be a referee. I’m going to go to three World Cups and then I’m going to retire “.