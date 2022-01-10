The requirements of Toni Kroos to continue linked to Real Madrid

The Real Madrid, intractable leader of our League, FC Barcelona will be measured in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. For its part, Toni Kroos (32 years old), whose tie runs through mid-2023, has spoken about his future in Sky Sports.

“I know what I have in the club and the club knows what it has with me. At some point we will approach in a very relaxed way. Confidence is the basis of everything. I still feel totally good, but a number of things have to happen. . The first thing is that the level of the team and mine has to coincide. The second, that the physicist has to accompany. And the third, that my desire has to be there. When all that comes together, we will talk. We will talk at some point and if not, I still have a contract until 2023 “, has manifested.

He has also added that “That is not a problem within the team. I have been here for almost eight years and I have read so many names that in the end they did not come out … When you talk about the two players it is because of their contract, their situation and their quality. More interesting players to hit the market this summer. I imagine that Real Madrid is always looking for the best and that includes both of them (Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland). I can’t say if they will come or not, I’m not the president. great players”.

An ambitious project at Real Madrid

Regarding the crossing of the knockout stages of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, the German has analyzed that “We take it for what comes. Of course, it could easily be a semi-final or a final. It might be too early to meet them in the round of 16, but we just hope to arrive in good shape and with as few injuries as possible. If so, we will be ready for the matches. “.

Finally, the midfielder seems to be very concerned about not going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Germany. “My first thought is what to do during that time. I am not used to long winter holidays and I will not be with the national team, but I will find a good vacation spot. I miss it, but my incentive was not there.”, Kroos specified.