The power of the dog ‘,’ West Side Story ‘and’ Succession ‘, winners in a Golden Globes without luster or weight

Neither Almodóvar, Alberto Iglesias nor Javier Bardem have managed to win the awards they were opting for



The best least lustrous and most inane Golden Globes representations in their nearly eight decades of history are given by some things that were and were not seen on Sunday in Los Angeles. Not a traffic jam around the Beverly Hilton, the hotel that under normal circumstances would have become the epicenter of a traffic chaos caused by the swarm of limousines. Not a star in sight, no red carpet, no camera Y absolute absence of glamor, the spectacle and the traditional tidal wave of award ceremonies. In fact, an editor of ‘Variety’ highlighted among the images of the day how, next to the table in which the nearly 200 attendees of an awards ceremony were registered, more than one has compared with the meeting of any convention Two hotel guests, dressed in their bathrobes and with some books, passed by after an afternoon in the pool.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the emperor who was definitely naked last year when the ‘Los Angeles’ Times exposed the questionable model with which for years he has organized himself to cover the entertainment industry, he decided to give his awards despite opposition from some of its approximately 100 members (six of them now black) and against the logic that would have discouraged the celebration. Abandoned by NBC, which annually spent about $ 60 million for its gala, and subjected to a de facto boycott of the industry, it opted for a closed door event, just featuring a couple of prerecorded videos of Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger applauding their philanthropy performances, and announcing the awards with a tweet.

The impact of these awards is more than debatable, if there is any, but there are ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘West Side Story’ recognized as the best films in the category of drama and musical or comedy and ‘Succession’ and ‘Hacks’ as the best on television.

One wonders if the statuettes as drama performers will be sent, or if they were accepted. Will Smith by ‘The Williams Method’ already Nicole Kidman for his starring work in ‘Being the Ricardos‘(his ex, Tom Cruise, returned his three balloons after the scandal). And even someone who has recognized the awards in some way, as did the newcomer Rachel Zegler, awarded as the Mary of Steven Spielberg’s version of ‘West Side Story’ (who also had an award for Ariana DeBose), he did so in a tweet in which he did not even mention the Globe or the HFPA.

In any case, the list of winners is there, and it also includes Jane Campion, recognized as best director for that magnificent approach and reinvention of the western that is ‘The power of the dog’, a work of Netflix for which he has also been awarded as a supporting actor Kodi Smit-McPhee. They are there Kenneth Branagh, awarded for the script of ‘Belfast‘, Andrew Garfield, protagonist of ‘Tick Tick … Boom‘; the soundtrack that Hans zimmer has composed for ‘Dune‘; the song ‘No Time to Die‘ that Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell They signed up for the last Bond and ‘Charm‘ Y ‘Drive my car‘as best animated and non-English language films respectively.

On television ‘Succesion’ also led to acting awards for Jeremy strong as the protagonist already Sarah snook in cast and comedy the Globes highlighted the works of Jean Smart in ‘Hacks’ and Jason Sudeikis in ‘Ted Lasso’. Along with recognitions for ‘The Underground Railroad‘as best miniseries and for Kate Winslet by ‘Mare of Easttown ‘ Y Michael Keaton, ‘Dopesick’ There were also awards that in other editions would have been celebrated due to their significance: O Yeung-su, recognized for his supporting work in ‘The squid game ‘, was the first South Korean actor to be honored by the HFPA and the first Golden Globe for a trans actress went to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, protagonist of ‘Pose’. “This is the door that will open the door for many more talented young people,” the actress celebrated on Instagram. Too bad that door was literally opened behind closed doors and without spectators.

