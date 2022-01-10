The ‘Parks and Recreation’ student will star in the new season of the hit HBO series

Ads

The all-star cast of The White Lotus Season 2 continues to grow, and the show’s latest addition seems to be the perfect cast. Aubrey Plaza, best known for playing April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation, landed a lead role in the new season. Soprano star Michael Imperioli joined the show last week.

Plaza was cast as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends, Deadline reports. Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who is traveling with his elderly father and son, who recently graduated from college. Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid in season 1, is rumored to be returning, but HBO has yet to confirm it.

The White Lotus was a surprise hit for HBO and HBO Max last summer. It was written, directed and created by Mike White (Enlightened) and followed a group of visitors to the White Lotus resort in Hawaii. The series was initially conceived as a limited series, but was renewed for a second season just before the season 1 finale aired in August. Other cast members from season 1 included Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Natasha Rothwell, and Fred Hechinger.

The second season will take place at a different White Lotus resort and will follow a new group of vacationers. White returns as writer, director and executive producer. David Bernard and Mark Kamine are also executive producers. «I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again, ”White said of season 2 in a TVLine interview before the show was renewed. But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would go back. We only did one-year contracts with the actors… So we would have to find out who is available. “

Plaza gained attention as a performer on Upright Citizens Brigade before becoming a star as April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. He starred throughout the show, from 2009 to 2015. His other credits include Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Safety Not Guaranteed, Monsters University, Dirty Grandpa, Black Bear, Ingrid Goes West, and FX’s Legion X-Men series. His upcoming projects include Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, which opens March 18; and Emily the Criminal, which will premiere during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Plaza also has a role in Hulu’s Olga Dies Dreaming, on which she is also a co-producer.

