The numbers of Juan Reynoso that excite for the tenth star

Juan Reynoso has already captured his name in the most glorious pages in the history of Cruz Azul, first as the team captain Champion in Winter 97 and later, on his return home, as the technical director who managed to end ghosts, droughts and all kinds of curses, to consecrate League champion to the cement team in Guard1anes 2021.

The Peruvian strategist already made history, but it is not enough and he stayed in the celestial institution with the ambition to contribute more and win everything, Thus, the ‘chess player‘started in the 2022 his second year at the helm of La Maquina, where it records numbers that support the dream of achieving the feat of the tenth star.

And is that Juan Reynoso fulfilled this Saturday, in his debut in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, his game number 49 as technical director of Cruz Azul, which crowned with a triumph against the Xolos 2-0 and a team that already looks competitive, despite not being complete, and despite the ‘reengineering‘that the team suffered, as the strategist himself has defined it, for this semester.

The numbers of the cement helmsman in his first 49 games in front of the cement square were a total of 26 games won, 10 more with defeat and 13 draws. In addition to a total of 72 goals scored and only 43 against.

Thus, Juan Máximo Reynoso remains firm on the bench of La Maquina looking to repeat the feat of 2021 and lead the celestial team back to glory with the tenth star, which showed on Saturday that it is possible, since it added your first three points, although only had three reinforcements available and a total of 12 permanent and four more temporary casualties due to coronavirus and injury.