The nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes
“Belfast” and “West Side Story” are the main contenders for the reduced 79th edition of the Golden Globes this Sunday, in which the winners will be announced by Twitter.
Traditionally one of Hollywood’s biggest parties and the first stop of the film industry’s awards season, this year the Golden Globes They do not have their usual list of stars, nor will they have a televised ceremony, due to a boycott by those who accuse the organizers of unethical practices.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is the one who decides the winners each year and is in the eye of the hurricane for accusations of corruption and racism, among other scandals.
The television NBC, in charge of the broadcast, removed the program from its grid, and the HFPA will announce the winners on social networks starting at 6:00 p.m. local time.
This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed.
We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.https: //t.co/UftlFSZg5u
– Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes)
January 6, 2022
“The Golden Globes this year are going to be like no other edition,” said Marc Malkin, senior editor for culture and events. “We’re not really going to see much.”
Belfast, the incisive black and white production of Kenneth branagh recounting the explosion of violence in his hometown in the late 1960s, dominates the list with seven nominations, tied with The power of the dogby Jane Campion.
The Campion western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, tackles toxic masculinity in the western United States in the 1920s. If it won, it would become the second film directed by a woman to receive the award for best drama production after Nomadland, which triumphed last year.
Among the categories of comedy or musicals, the version of West side story Steven Spielberg’s did not win at the box office but was applauded by critics, and is expected to garner some votes at the Golden Globes.
Compete with Don “t Look Up (Don’t Look Above), a satire on climate change starring a cast of established stars, in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play scientists who try to warn an indifferent world – and the president of the United States played by Meryl Streep – about its inevitable end.
On the television side, the drama Succession from Hbo, which is about the family feud of a powerful man in the media, leads with five nominations.
But the excitement for Golden Globes, whose victory usually translates into a boom in box office and Oscars expectations, has been greatly overshadowed by criticism of the HFPA’s practices.
Be quiet
A newspaper report Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA – a group of about 100 entertainment writers tied to foreign publications – had no black members, which opened the doors for more criticism from Hollywood and its more famous stars.
Tom cruiseFor example, he returned his statuettes last year in protest.
The organizers have argued that the changes in this Sunday’s edition are due to the increase in cases of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant, but Malkin, editor of Variety, claims that the HFPA failed in its attempt to convince celebrities to go to the ceremony.
Since the scandal exploded, the association has been quick to implement reforms, including admitting the largest number of annual members in its history, including black and other minority members.
It banned its members from accepting expensive gifts and hotel stays, courtesy of vote-seeking studios.
It remains to be seen whether these reforms will suffice for Hollywood embrace again the next editions of the Golden Globes.
But this year, almost no actor or studio has publicly acknowledged his nomination for these awards. Many winners this Sunday are also expected to remain silent.
“Whoever is the winner is not going to release a statement saying how happy they are to have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” says Malkin, who wonders: “If you are a study awarded by the Golden Globes, but not you celebrate it, does it matter? “
Below is the list of nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globe Awards in the main categories:
MOVIE THEATER
Best movie, drama
- Belfast
- CODA: Signs of the heart
- Dune
- King Richard: A Winning Family
- The power of the dog
Best movie, musical or comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, tick … BOOM!
- West side story
Best Actor, Drama
- Mahershala Ali, The Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard: A Winning Family
- Denzel Washington, The Macbeth Tragedy
Best Actress, Drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Dark Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, The Gucci House
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best actor, musical or comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick … BOOM!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Neighborhood
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA: Signs of the Heart
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: A Winning Family
- Ruth Negga, Chiaroscuro
Best director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Dark Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
TV
Best Drama Series
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- The Squid Game
- Succession
Best Musical or Comedy Series
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted lasso
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Things to clean
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
kg