The nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes

“Belfast” and “West Side Story” are the main contenders for the reduced 79th edition of the Golden Globes this Sunday, in which the winners will be announced by Twitter.

Traditionally one of Hollywood’s biggest parties and the first stop of the film industry’s awards season, this year the Golden Globes They do not have their usual list of stars, nor will they have a televised ceremony, due to a boycott by those who accuse the organizers of unethical practices.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is the one who decides the winners each year and is in the eye of the hurricane for accusations of corruption and racism, among other scandals.

The television NBC, in charge of the broadcast, removed the program from its grid, and the HFPA will announce the winners on social networks starting at 6:00 p.m. local time.

"The Golden Globes this year are going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed. We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media."

“The Golden Globes this year are going to be like no other edition,” said Marc Malkin, senior editor for culture and events. “We’re not really going to see much.”

Belfast, the incisive black and white production of Kenneth branagh recounting the explosion of violence in his hometown in the late 1960s, dominates the list with seven nominations, tied with The power of the dogby Jane Campion.

The Campion western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, tackles toxic masculinity in the western United States in the 1920s. If it won, it would become the second film directed by a woman to receive the award for best drama production after Nomadland, which triumphed last year.

Among the categories of comedy or musicals, the version of West side story Steven Spielberg’s did not win at the box office but was applauded by critics, and is expected to garner some votes at the Golden Globes.

Compete with Don “t Look Up (Don’t Look Above), a satire on climate change starring a cast of established stars, in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play scientists who try to warn an indifferent world – and the president of the United States played by Meryl Streep – about its inevitable end.

On the television side, the drama Succession from Hbo, which is about the family feud of a powerful man in the media, leads with five nominations.

But the excitement for Golden Globes, whose victory usually translates into a boom in box office and Oscars expectations, has been greatly overshadowed by criticism of the HFPA’s practices.

Be quiet

A newspaper report Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA – a group of about 100 entertainment writers tied to foreign publications – had no black members, which opened the doors for more criticism from Hollywood and its more famous stars.

Tom cruiseFor example, he returned his statuettes last year in protest.

The organizers have argued that the changes in this Sunday’s edition are due to the increase in cases of the pandemic, with the Omicron variant, but Malkin, editor of Variety, claims that the HFPA failed in its attempt to convince celebrities to go to the ceremony.

Since the scandal exploded, the association has been quick to implement reforms, including admitting the largest number of annual members in its history, including black and other minority members.

It banned its members from accepting expensive gifts and hotel stays, courtesy of vote-seeking studios.

It remains to be seen whether these reforms will suffice for Hollywood embrace again the next editions of the Golden Globes.

But this year, almost no actor or studio has publicly acknowledged his nomination for these awards. Many winners this Sunday are also expected to remain silent.

“Whoever is the winner is not going to release a statement saying how happy they are to have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” says Malkin, who wonders: “If you are a study awarded by the Golden Globes, but not you celebrate it, does it matter? “

Below is the list of nominees for the 79th edition of the Golden Globe Awards in the main categories:

MOVIE THEATER

Best movie, drama

Belfast

CODA: Signs of the heart

Dune

King Richard: A Winning Family

The power of the dog

Best movie, musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, tick … BOOM!

West side story

Best Actor, Drama

Mahershala Ali, The Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard: A Winning Family

Denzel Washington, The Macbeth Tragedy

Best Actress, Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Dark Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, The Gucci House

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor, musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick … BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Neighborhood

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA: Signs of the Heart

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: A Winning Family

Ruth Negga, Chiaroscuro

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Dark Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

TV

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

The Squid Game

Succession

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Things to clean

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

