The new Will Smith meets a radically different cousin Carlton from the legendary 90s series

A few weeks ago we saw a first preview of ‘Bel-Air’ that did not show too much about this dramatic version of the mythical ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’. That has changed with the release by Peacock of a intense trailer in which the fact that this new Will Smith He has a very different cousin Carlton from the one in the ’90s series.

The young man Jabari banks brings to life this new incarnation of Will Smith who promises to be very different from the recent Golden Globe winner for ‘The Williams Method’. In this preview we can already see several details that indicate that everything is going to be quite changed compared to what we knew at the time …

‘Bel-Air’ is going to enter more fully in inherent conflicts, emotions and prejudices over which at most they tiptoed through the series broadcast between 1990 and 1996. Times have changed and that is something that is wanted to be reflected in this adaptation of a short film that liked so much that it ended up giving rise to this dramatic version of ‘El Prince of Bel-Air ‘.





The main cast of the series is completed with Adrian holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly sholotan as Carlton Banks, Akira akbar as Ashley Banks, Coco jones as Hilary Banks, Jimmy Akingbola like Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy jones like Lisa.

The premiere of ‘Bel-Air’ in the United States will take place on February 13th from the hand of Peacock, remaining in the air when we can see it in Spain.