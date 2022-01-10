The movie starring Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio that nobody remembers.

The duo of actors was in front of a film that was in the past and very few have it present, and some do not even know that it exists.

In recent weeks, there were two films that became a worldwide sensation and generated the most comments from viewers. One is Spider-Man: No Way Home, where we had the expected return of Tobey Maguire like his version of Peter Parker; and the other is Don’t look up, starring Leonardo Dicaprio. They were in charge of another film, but very few remember it.

As is public knowledge, the actors have worn one of the most celebrated friends in Hollywood since they were 12 years old, when they met at various auditions. They got to be in front of the cameras in This Boy’s Life (1993), The Great Gatsby (2013) and they were close to sharing a screen again in the biopic of Sinatra, but it was canceled. In addition to those two tapes, they were together in Don’s Plum (2001).

What is it about? Official synopsis: “Four male friends and their girls meet weekly for dinner, drinks, and fun conversations”. It is an independent feature film that was filmed between 1995 and 1996, but was only seen at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2001 and it never made it to theaters for the public to see, as it was an impromptu project that neither Maguire nor DiCaprio wanted to see the light of day.

In the event that this tape is released It would have been irreparable damage to both trajectories and it was for this reason that they did everything possible so that no one would see it.. The versions ensure that both Leo What Tobey charged about $ 575 per day to be part of the production, but by running a campaign to avoid the launch the producer David Stutman sued them in a lawsuit that ruled that it is only seen in Europe.

“Hollywood would have killed these two young actors, who just wanted to make a movie with their friends”, were the statements of the time. Don’s Plum currently remains blocked in the United States and Canada, but anyone in the world can watch the film through the YouTube platform, after another distribution controversy in 2014 that Maguire and DiCaprio they were opposed, again.