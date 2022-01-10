the list of all winners

In February 2021 we thought that the Golden Globes ceremony was atypical because the actresses Tina Fey (Rockefeller plaza) and Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) presented it from New York, one, and at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, the other, and the nominees intervened telematically in it. But that of the 2022 Golden Globes, that of the seventy-ninth edition, it is so much so that we cannot even see it retransmitted due to the controversies surrounding the organizing entity and the boycott to which it is being subjected.

Thus, only the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association attend the ninety-minute gala in the same hotel, without the usual artists who usually attend, or other journalists and not even the nominees or their representatives. And, to make matters worse, NBC canceled the usual broadcast, which has not been taken up by any other network because it owns the television rights. With what we are getting to know the winners of the Golden Globes 2022 through the HFPA page or its social networks to keep you informed about it.

Golden Globes 2022: nominations and awards

Succession (5 nominations, 2 awards ).

(5 nominations, ). Hacks (3 nominations, 2 awards ).

(3 nominations, ). The power of the dog Y Belfast (7 nominations, 1 award ).

Y (7 nominations, ). The Williams method , West side story Y Ted lasso (4 nominations, 1 award ).

, Y (4 nominations, ). Dune , Charm , The Squid Game , Dopesick: Story of an addiction (3 nominations, 1 award ).

, , , (3 nominations, ). tick, tick … Boom! Y Mare of Easttown (2 nominations, 1 award ).

Y (2 nominations, ). The power of the dog (7 nominations).

The Williams method, Don’t look up, Licorice Pizza, Pose Y The Morning Show (4 nominations).

Only murders in the building (3 nominations).

Secrets of a marriage Y WandaVision (2 nominations).

Best Dramatic Film

Belfastby Kenneth Branagh.

CODAby Sian Heder.

Duneby Denis Villeneuve.

The Williams methodby Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The power of the dogby Jane Campion.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyranoby Joe Wright.

Don’t look upby Adam McKay.

Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson.

tick, tick … Boom!by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

West side storyby Steven Spielberg.

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast.

Jane Campion, by The power of the dog.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The Lost Daughter.

Steven Spielberg, for West side story.

Denis Villeneuve, for Dune.

Best screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, for Licorice Pizza.

Kenneth Branagh, for Belfast.

Jane Campion, by The power of the dog.

Adam McKay, by Don’t look up.

Aaron Sorkin, by Being the Ricardos.

Best Dramatic Actress

Jessica Chastain, by Tammy Faye’s eyes.

Olivia Colman, for The Lost Daughter.

Nicole Kidman, by Being the Ricardos.

Lady Gaga, by The Gucci house.

Kristen Stewart, for Spencer.

Best Dramatic Actor

Mahershala Ali, by The swan song.

Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos.

Benedict Cumberbatch, by The power of the dog.

Will Smith, for The Williams method.

Denzel Washington, for Macbeth.

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, for West side story.

Alana Haim, for Licorice Pizza.

Emma Stone, by Cruella.

Jennifer Lawrence, by Don’t look up.

Marion Cotillard, by Annette.

Best Actor in a Musical Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, by Don’t look up.

Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano.

Andrew Garfield, for tick, tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza.

Anthony Ramos, for In a New York neighborhood.

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, for Belfast.

Ariana DeBose, by West side story.

Kirsten Dunst, for The power of the dog.

Aunjanue Ellis, by The Williams method.

Ruth Negga, for Chiaroscuro.

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, by The Tender Bar.

Jamie Dornan, for Belfast.

Ciarán Hinds, for Belfast.

Troy Kotsur, by CODA.

Kodi Smit-McPhee, by The power of the dog.

Best animated film

Charmby Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith.

Fleeby Jonas Poher Rasmussen.

Lucaby Enrico Casarosa.

Raya and the last dragon, by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada and Paul Briggs.

My sunny maadby Michaela Pavlátová.

Best foreign film

Compartment No. 6by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland).

Drive My Carby Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Japan).

It was the hand of Godby Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

A heroby Asghar Farhadi (Iran).

Parallel mothersby Pedro Almodóvar (Spain).

Best Original Soundtrack

Best Original Song

Dixson and Beyoncé, for “Be Alive”, by The Williams method.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, for “Dos oruguitas”, by Charm.

Van Morrison, for “Down to Jouy”, by Belfast.

Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman, for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” by Respect.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, for “No Time to Die”, by No time to die.

Best Dramatic Television Series

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Greatby Tony McNamara (Hulu).

Hacksby Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (HBO Max).

Only murders in the buildingby John Hoffman and Steve Martin (Hulu).

Reservation Dogsby Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo (FX and Hulu).

Ted lassoby Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV +).

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick: Story of an addictionby Danny Strong (Hulu).

American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affairby Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Sarah Burgess and Tom Rob Smith (FX).

The assistantby Molly Smith Metzler (Netflix).

Mare of Easttownby Brad Ingelsby (HBO).

The underground railwayby Barry Jenkins (Amazon Prime Video).

Best Dramatic Actress

Uzo Aduba, for In therapy (HBO).

Jennifer Aniston, by The Morning Show (Apple TV +).

Christine Baranski, for The Good Fight (Paramount +).

Elisabeth Moss, for The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu).

Mj Rodríguez, for Pose (FX).

Best Dramatic Actor

Brian Cox, by Succession (HBO).

Lee Jung-jae, for The Squid Game (Netflix).

Billy Porter, by Pose (FX).

Jeremy Strong, by Succession (HBO).

Omar Sy, by Lupine (Netflix).

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, for Hacks (HBO Max).

Tracee Ellis Ross, for Black-ish (ABC).

Elle Fanning, by The Great (Hulu).

Issa Rae, by Insecure (HBO).

Jean Smart, by Hacks (HBO Max).

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, for Black-ish (ABC).

Nicholas Hoult, for The Great (Hulu).

Steve Martin, for Only murders in the building (Hulu).

Martin Short, by Only murders in the building (Hulu).

Jason Sudeikis, for Ted lasso (Apple TV +).

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, by Secrets of a marriageor (HBO).

Cynthia Erivo, for Genius: Aretha (National Geographic).

Elizabeth Olsen, for WandaVision (Disney +).

Margaret Qualley, for The assistant (Netflix).

Kate Winslet, by Mare of Easttown (HBO).

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, for WandaVision (Disney +).

Oscar Isaac, by Secrets of a marriage (HBO).

Michael Keaton, for Dopesick: Story of an addiction (Hulu).

Ewan McGregor, for Halston (Netflix).

Tahar Rahim, for The snake (Netflix).

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, by The White Lotus (HBO).

Kaitlyn Dever, for Dopesick: Story of an addiction (Hulu).

Andie MacDowell, for The assistant (Netflix).

Sarah Snook, for Succession (HBO).

Hannah Waddingham, for Ted lasso (Apple TV +).

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Movie Made for Television

Billy Crudup, by The Morning Show (Apple TV +).

Kieran Culkin, by Succession (HBO).

Mark Duplass, for The Morning Show (Apple TV +).

Brett Goldstein, for Ted lasso (Apple TV +).

O Yeong-su, for The Squid Game (Netflix).