The latest Golden Globes ceremony shows that they are in the doldrums, but it’s not just their thing

It is clear that the Golden Globes are no longer what they were. Known for decades as “the anteroom of the Oscars” due to the usual coincidence of nominees and winners and the proximity of both ceremonies in time., the circumstances of recent years have ended up reducing this year’s delivery to a minimum. In 2022, the Golden Globes have not had a face-to-face ceremony and the winners have simply been listed on Twitter.

The impact It has been so miniscule that many of the winners have not even thanked the award from their respective accounts. Among them, ‘Succession’ stands out with three awards (Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor and Best Supporting Actress), the award for Best Miniseries for ‘The Underground Railroad’, the two awards for ‘Hacks’ in the comedy category , the award to Michael Keaton for ‘Dopesick’ and the pair of recognitions for ‘The power of the dog’ (Best drama and Best direction).

But … what is this decision about? Where does this fall in the consideration of the Golden Globes and the decision to mount a ceremony that passes under the radars come from? There is a clear reason linked to the awards, and a more generic one that speaks of the situation that these types of events go through. But First of all there is the image crisis of the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood, which organizes the Globes.

The Asociation has been accused in recent years of a very serious diversity problem among its ranks, in addition to alleged irregularities in its financing. In a very few years, when the situation exploded, the organization was ruffled: Warnermedia and Netflix pressed for the Association to change its policies, Tom Cruise returned its awards … and the last straw: NBC announced that it would stop broadcasting the gala , as he had been doing every year.

For now, the HFPA has made an act of restriction and has announced a series of changes that will take place over time, both structurally and in terms of content of the awards. This year it has already been noticed in the list of winners and nominations, perhaps in a somewhat forced way: the announcement that with the award to the trans actress MJ Rodríguez for ‘Pose’ he had “made history” sounded more like a wink. to the gallery that of real change, taking into account the past of the awards.

A change of third

However, there is something more to this Golden Globes fall from grace, and it can also be applied to awards shows that enjoy much more health, such as the Oscars. Times have changed, and with them, the prestige of awards: although the Oscars are still an award of recognized prestige, It is not the same to receive an Oscar in this decade than to have received it in relatively recent decades such as the eighties.

The fault, as always, is the internet. Or rather, the paradigm shift: the democratization of film taste through social networks and aggregators of scores and opinions such as Metacritic or Rotten Tomatoes it has devalued the impact that spatialized criticism has on the awarding of categories such as “classics”, “masterpieces” and other more or less consensual names for good cinema. And it doesn’t just affect critics. Also to the awards, the other traditional touchstone of cinematographic prestige.

From the reduction of the exhibition times and the windows – until very recently sacred – that distanced the exhibition in rooms and the domestic, and that has been catapulted by the pandemic crisis and the actions taken by production and distribution mastodons such as Disney or WarnerMedia with their respective streaming platforms, the echo that some awards have has been significantly reduced. Once the films enter the PPV wheel and the streaming By subscription, the value of these awards is blurred: the films become “the premiere of the week.” And that if they are lucky and are not simply “one of the premieres of the week.”

And there is something else: as we say, times have changed, but the Awards have not changed with them. The Internet is showing the world a much more diverse and unprejudiced society than the Oscars reflect. It is not just that women and racialized people have only a testimonial reflection in the awards, but that genres that are claimed by the internet as very valuable and with great potential, such as horror and science fiction, they remain ignored by the Academy and critics associations. It is difficult for the Awards to keep up with society, and that gives them an image of old-fashioned and stagnant.

For now Oscars are in no danger of being out of the public interest like the Golden Globes (Although they would do well to make decisions after seeing the neighbor’s beard: accusations of a lack of diversity and commitment are not exactly unique to the Globes, and the audiences for their finery are lower every year). But they take up less and less news time and attract less interest on social networks now that the film press has become atomized – disappearing its traditional incarnations, such as monthly magazines. We will certainly continue to see changes for years to come … and not necessarily for the benefit of the lavish awards shows.