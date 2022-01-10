The Golden Globes will announce their winners through social networks this 2022 | Famous
After the Oscars, Golden globes or Golden Globes They are the second most important awards ceremony in the film and television industry in the United States, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is in charge of evaluating the best productions that were produced throughout a year.
Nevertheless, this 2022 the dynamics will be different from other deliveries, where viewers could enjoy the show from the comfort of home through a live broadcast, however, the rules changed and this year the event will announce the winners in a different way while a private ceremony takes place.
Why did the dynamics of the Golden Globes change?
This 2022 the Golden Globes will not have the list of stars that parade on the red carpet, nor will it have a broadcast due to a boycott of those who accuse organizations of unethical practices. The HFPA is under fire for accusations such as racism and corruption.
In the presence of this, the television network in charge until then of the transmission of the show, NBC, withdrew the program from its content grid. HFPA to announce winners via social media.
Faced with this situation, The Golden Globes published an announcement on their official Twitter account explaining the reason why it will be a virtual event.
According to Marc Malkin, senior editor for culture and events “We’re not really going to see much.”
“The Golden Globes this year are going to be like no other edition.”
The emotion that was used to living in the Golden globes, whose victories are a synonym or small advance of what will happen at the Oscars will not be lived in this delivery.
The problem surrounding the Golden Globes
The root of everything is due to the report of the newspaper ‘Los Angeles Times’, revealed that the HFPA did not have Afro-descendant members, which started a debate for more critics of Hollywood and its famous stars.
It should be noted that the actor Tom Cruise returned two statuettes in protest due to the situation that the Golden globes.
The organizers of the event have argued that the changes in this Sunday’s edition are due to the increase in cases of the pandemic with the Omicron variant, but the editor of the magazine ‘Variety’ pointed out that the HFPA did not get celebrities to attend the event. award.
Since the information sounded everywhere, the association wanted to take some measures to admit the largest number of annual members in its history, including Afro-descendants and other minorities.
Besides this, they prohibited their members from accepting expensive gifts and hotel stays, courtesy of the studios to involve the results in the nominations.
According to Malkin, this year many celebrities will not shout how happy they are to receive their award.
“Whoever is the winner is not going to release a statement saying how happy they are to have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”