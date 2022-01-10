The curious insult that José Ramón Fernández told García Toraño on ESPN

And although Ángel García appreciates Joserra, he confessed that on that occasion he was uncomfortable with him (Instagram / @ garciatorano)

One of the characteristics of the sports programs of ESPN It is about their inflammatory debates in which the protagonists of the program end up throwing all kinds of controversial comments that have even led to offenses.

There was a time when Angel Garcia Toraño lived a heated discussion with Jose Ramon Fernandez to the point of insulting him. Recently in an interview with the YouTube channel Notes from Rabona, the former collaborator of ESPN He told how he faced Joserra and he responded with a peculiar insult.

In one of the usual transmissions of ESPN The panelists of the program began to debate on the agenda of the day and there the name of the America, club to which Joserra does not appreciate. García Toraño mentioned something in favor of the Americanists but José Ramón was upset and they began to debate about the team.

As is usual Joserra He showed his anti-Americanist style to the point of despising the arguments of his program partner. So when the former athletic director of Aztec TV he lost patience, he called García Toraño “yellow meatball”In reference to his complexion and his argument for the azulcrema.

And even though Ángel García appreciates Joserra He confessed that on that occasion he was bothered by the way in which the experienced journalist referred to him in a live program:

“Once José Ramón Fernández told me on the air, which I love very much, he even said ‘yellow meatball’ if I go to America”

Although García Toraño considered himself a patient person and tolerant, in that discussion he lost his temper and rushed against José Ramón and made fun of his stature.

“The day he told me ‘yellow meatball’ I told him: ‘Yes dwarf‘. I told that man who closed the door for me, I insist that with respect. Maybe he gets angry but he knows it was with respect and he got angry because I defended my point of view, “he recalled.

On the other hand, García Toraño revealed that the discussions in the programs of ESPN they weren’t planned and that they came out spontaneously. Each driver who participated in the discussion tables was free to say and express their point of view without any restriction, so the fights were authentic.

Regarding the insults and provocations, he commented that nothing was “prefabricated” and that everything happened as the discussion increased in tone. For Angel Garcia the insults are not to his liking and he pointed out that it would not have allowed to reach such a degree if there was a script that marked what to say, but being a free dynamic, the emotion has overflowed until cause conflict between the protagonists of the program.

From there he learned to defend himself from the insults and provocations that his colleagues came to say to him, especially with Jose Ramon when they talked about America.

“They came to insult me ​​in the programs and I came to defend myself; If it had been prefabricated, I would never have allowed myself, and I think my bosses would not have allowed us to disrespect each other ”.

Garcia Toraño learned to cope with the style of the programs ESPN and in mid-2020 he officially left the television station. The sports writer himself showed how “unfair” his dismissal was and for the same YouTube program he shared his annoyance.

His problems with the television station also covered the legal field since the sports network did not plan to liquidate him, so Ángel García sued them:

“I sued because I expected settlement I worked 14 years and nine months there. If it is an American company and it does not respect Mexican laws, it is not my problem, I trust the laws of Mexico. The only thing I ask is that I be liquidated according to the law, ” said the commentator.

He currently undertook a project on the radio and on the platforms of streaming called Two Times on Air.

