the controversy of the referee who exploded against Cruz Azul player on Matchday 1

The referee for Matchday 1 was controversial for the way he addressed Pablo Aguilar, after the Cruz Azul defender’s claim for a foul he scored in favor of Xolos.

TheMatchday 1 left a very good feeling for Cruz Azul with his presentation in the 2022 Clausura tournament against the Xolos de Tijuana, after the triumph that signed 2-0 and with which he added his first three points from the hand of his three reinforcements, and despite all the adversities of the preseason.

However, the controversial moment was starred by the newly promoted referee to the First Division, Daniel Quintero, due to the way he addressed Pablo Aguilar and that was immediately disapproved by several arbitration experts, who were dissatisfied with his way of addressing the players.

“Lower him eggs”, were the words that the whistler threw at him defender of Cruz Azul, after he claimed him for a foul that he scored in favor of Xolos in a play in which Charly rodriguez disputed the ball.

It was the TUDN cameras that captured the exact moment of the referee’s reaction, which caused great controversy on social networks, because in the video he is seen facing Pablo Aguilar, While Julio Domínguez and Juan Escobar they come closer to intervene.