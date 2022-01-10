We review the best DC movies according to IMDB beyond the DCEU, so we embark on a journey to the brighter past of the famous comic book company in its adaptations to the big screen

To establish what they are the best DC movies according to IMDB We have established a scale, so that any film that does not exceed 7, the notable scraping, will not appear on this list.

For the elaboration, we have also gone beyond the DC Extended Cinematic Universe, because if we did, the list would be quite short, unfortunately, since only a few films have achieved it and, in fact, we do not know if one of they will be canon in a few months.

In addition, the reason why we have opted for the IMDB site is because the notes are posted by millions of users like ourselves and the average is taken from there. Who better than the movie lover and comic book fan brought to the big screen to judge which are the best DC movies ever?

16. Man of Steel – Grade: 7

Notable scraping for the Zack Snyder’s Superman that, despite the controversies raised, has a fairly acceptable grade. Interpreted by Henry cavill As the Man of Steel, there is no denying that his fight scenes with him General Zod by Michael Shannon they are spectacular.

15. Constantine – Grade: 7

We traveled to 2005 to comment on the controversial adaptation of the mythical Constantine. Despite the change of brown hair on the head of Keanu reeves, this film about the loud-mouthed and foul-mouthed exorcist is still very much liked by many viewers.

14. Shazam! – Note: 7

The arrival of Shazam to the cinema by the hand of David F. Sandberg and Zachari LeviDespite not being a box office bombshell, it has become a work of the spectator’s taste for its sense of humor and for being ideal for the whole family. In fact, a continuation is already expected.

13. Batman Returns – Grade: 7

It was not as successful with the public as its predecessor, but it is undeniable that the vision it gave Tim Burton of the Bat Man in the 1980s was a hit. Here, in addition to Michael keaton, who is now retrieved by the next version of The Flash, we got to see Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and a unique adaptation of the Penguin in the body of Danny DeVito.

12. The suicide squad – Note: 7.3

Despite being an unmitigated box office failure, it has left a good taste in the mouth. It is one of the few DCEU movies that appears on this list. In fact, the creation of James Gunn, perhaps weighed down by the bad taste of the first foray into the world of Suicide Squad, has given rise to a series starring one of the characters we saw here, the friendly Peacemaker by John Cena.

11. Superman – Note: 7.3

Tied with the previous film, a classic that takes us back to the childhood of a generation that grew up watching the sky fly. Superman of the ill-fated Christopher reeve under the baton of the successful leadership of Richard Donner. A worthy adaptation that still arouses sympathy today.

10. Wonder Woman – Note: 7.4

Interestingly, the first part of Wonder Woman from the DCEU does appear on this list, not like that. Wonder Woman 1984 which, as we have commented, is one of the least valued in this shared universe, at the level of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

9. Batman – Note: 7.5

Time has passed very well for the adaptations of Tim Burton, who gave his very personal vision of the Dark Knight in the 90s with Michael Keaton in the skin of Bruce Wayne along with stars like Kim Bassinger or Jack Nicholson and his particular Joker.

8. Watchmen – Note: 7.6

Although it was not very successful at the box office and was the subject of considerable controversy, the vision that Zack Snyder brought to the big screen without the approval of Alan moore It has also been ranked as one of the best DC movies according to IMDB.

7. Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut – Score: 7.6

This film is the subsequent montage made by the director of the first, Richard Donner, although this film was originally directed by the sympathetic Richard Lester. In any case, IMDB audiences prefer it to the version that hit theaters in 1980.

6. Batman: The Phantom’s Mask – Score: 7.8

This animated film from the 90s is also highly rated by the general public. It hit theaters, although it wasn’t very successful. However, it was very popular in the home and has become a cult piece over time.

5. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Score: 8.1

Another curious fact. Yes OK Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League It is one of the least rated DC and DCEU films, the final cut of the loved and hated in equal measure Zack Snyder almost reached the Top 3, staying very close to the podium among the best DC films according to IMDB.

4. Batman Begins – Note: 8.2

We entered Nolan territory. The trilogy starring Christian bale that Christopher Nolan dedicate to the Bat Man is loved by users and critics. Although this first installment remains at the gates of heaven in the Top 3, it is equally adored by the public, and its note proves it.

3. Joker – Note: 8.4

It’s funny how this work of Todd Phillips that, at the moment, does not belong to any shared universe, that we know of, has stolen the honeys of success from Nolan’s first Batman, sneaking into a creditable third place among the best DC films according to IMDB thanks to the work of great actors such as Joaquin Phoenix or Robert From Niro.

2. The dark knight: The legend is reborn – Note: 8.4

Tied with Joker we find the third and last installment of Nolan’s interpretation of the Dark Knight, and it was a great success in which we finally got to see his version of Catwoman, played by Anne Hathaway, or the Tom Hardy’s Bane, today well known thanks to its prominence as Venom in distinguished competition.

1. The Dark Knight – Grade: 9

Many years will pass and we do not believe that anyone attempts against the indisputable leadership of the first among the best DC films according to IMDB. Criticism and public are unanimous regarding the quality of this film in which Heath Ledger embroidered his version of the Joker, and that will surely be one of the most valued works in history in the genre of action, superheroes and, in general, cinema.