The airport look of Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara that caused a furor on social networks

Everything that surrounds Angelina Jolie becomes news, any gesture of the celebrity activates the interest of the public, the media and users of social networks. The magnitude of her figure causes a powerful expansive effect.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt goes through a mobilizing period, since he returned to the big screens with his participation in the Marvel tank ‘The Eternals’, which meant a return to the front pages after several years of absence from the cinema.

In that raid of presentations in different cities of the United States, and the world, Angelina She once again became the focus of all the flashes, who put their attention on her looks, as well as looking for the word to delve into her work and personal present.

Interest is maximized mainly because in a large portion of 2021, Jolie opted for intense silence, not only in public appearances, but also in uploading content from its various digital profiles. A scenario that turned with the making of this superhero film.

However, not everything is limited to the promotion of the film, since the actress also professes a very strong activism when fighting for the rights of women and children in the country of the north of the American continent. A conviction that was always latent in Angelina’s life.

Precisely around that desire to fight for improvements in that group, Jolie got a very important meeting with government authorities in Washington DC. Attentive to the transfer from Los Angeles to the capital city, the actress decided to travel with her daughter Zahara, 17 years old.

The cameras waited patiently at the airport facilities and thus captured the outfit that the world star chose to get on the plane. Aware of the attention that his figure awakens, Angelina He chose a very simple outfit, with basic colors and garments, but extremely elegant.

Thus, Jolie wore a long coat, for the winter season in the United States, in a black tone, which is characterized by its cut and the belt to adjust the waist, which enhances the silhouette. Underneath the suit, Brad Pitt’s ex leaned for a very cool gray dress and black leather ankle boots, as well as a purse from the exclusive Salvatore Ferragamo brand.

The protagonist of Maleficent also dressed her daughter in the same style, although with a bronze color with sparkles, but with the similar logic of the bow at the waist. As well as some basic dark straight pants and the detail of street sneakers.

After the transfer to that conclave, Angelina posted a series of images of the intimacy of the talk and added a very emotional message on her Instagram: “It is an honor to visit Washington with Zahara, working with advocates and legislators to modernize and strengthen activism against violence against women and to include protections for the health and safety of children, communities of color, tribes, LGBTQ survivors, rural areas, and all survivors. ”